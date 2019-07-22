Surrey council approves modular housing projects for homeless after lengthy hearing

It was a community divided in Surrey council chambers Monday night, as an almost three-hour public hearing ensued regarding two controversial sites for permanent modular supportive housing for the homeless.

At nearly 11 p.m., council voted unanimously in support of the pair of projects, one in Guildford and one in Whalley.

Councillor Brenda Locke said she is “pleased to support” these projects and that “every soul matters in this city.”

“I’m fully convinced projects like his will help our area, and make our community stronger,” said Councillor Steven Pettigrew, who noted he lives not far from the proposal in Guildford.

Pettigrew said he hopes the community in Guildford can “embrace” the project, and hopes other communities in Surrey will follow suit.

“Right now there are communities watching us… I’d like to set an example for us. We need to dispel this fear we have,” Pettigrew added.

There was angst and opposition to the proposals in the packed chambers as many argued their communities weren’t the right fit for this type of facility, but also staunch support from those who said it was desperately needed amid a housing crisis, with people living in this city’s forests.

Dozens turned out to have their say about the two projects that would be the first of several permanent supportive housing sites promised by the provincial government to replace the temporary ones set up in Whalley last summer.

Ultimately, the 250 promised units of housing are expected to be split between five sites.

In Guildford, a six-storey 63-unit modular apartment building is proposed at 14706 104th Avenue, near an existing shelter, and directly north of Hjorth Road Park. Another three-storey modular apartment building is proposed for 13425 King George Boulevard and would have 38 units, not far from a homeless camp that’s established in a forested area just off of King George.

That property formerly housed a motel and today consists of four buildings operated by Fraserside Community Services Society. In 2013, council approved the modification of the motel into a “high services housing facility” that’s now known as Peterson Place.

Packed house at #SurreyBC council tonight. Lots on the agenda. Townhouses in Clayton, two proposals for permanent modular housing (Guildford, Whalley). Also tonight: McCallum expected to appoint members to his recently created, controversial Police Transition Advisory Committee. pic.twitter.com/Iev0PPjRqx — Amy Marie Reid (@amyreid87) July 23, 2019

On Monday, council heard not only from neighbours on both sides of the debate, but also from some who are currently homeless, some who lives in the city’s shelters, and those who had been through the shelter system and have transitioned back to independent living.

An elderly woman who lives near the proposal in Whalley, Ursula Seigler, says it’s “not safe” in her area since the existing Petersen Place opened – where the expansion is being proposed.

Guildford resident Lena Farra was one of several locals who opposed the other project, along 104th Avenue near an existing Guildford shelter. She noted this project’s close proximity to Hjorth Road Elementary, as well as parks and pools.

“We don’t want to turn the 104th Avenue that we live close to into East Hastings. We don’t want to move 135A Street activities to 104th Avenue,” said Farra, adding a modular housing project “isn’t a good fit” for this neighbourhood.

Many residents who spoke against the proposal received cheers, as did many delegations that urged council to approve it.

One woman, Marilyn Lamarre, who spoke in favour of the project told council she currently lives in the Guildford shelter.

The homeless senior told council that she’s “not the only one.”

“I need help. They need help. We all need some help,” said Lamarre. She said seeing this modular housing built would be “like watching a beautiful sunrise.”

These are 2 women who have lived in Guildford’s existing shelter run by Lookout (who would also run the Guildford modulars proposed). The woman on left (Marilyn) still resides there. She pleads with council to approve this project and said it would be like “a beautiful sunset.” pic.twitter.com/q78h90BY3K — Amy Marie Reid (@amyreid87) July 23, 2019

Wanda Stoppa also spoke, a homeless woman who the Now-Leader has interviewed recently outside her so-called “Sanctuary” test city in a forested area near Bridgeview, along King George Boulevard.

Stoppa invited Surrey council to visit the camp, and stressed, “we need affordable housing in Surrey.”

Also speaking in favour were other locals, as well as BC Housing, Fraser Health, and the service providers who would operate each of the sites.

“You can do a lot for yourself living in a shelter, but you can do a lot more for yourself living in a home,” said Bailey Mumford, who runs the three temporary modular sites in Whalley on behalf of Lookout Housing & Health Society.

Marcus Patterson with BC Housing said this project would move people off the street, toward stable and safe housing, and they include seniors and people with disabilities, as well as those struggling with addiction and mental health issues.

“The need is real. The need is now,” said Marcus Patterson with BC Housing. “The homeless count number is something we should all be concerned about.”

Also. Wanda, who lives in the tent city down King George Boulevard not far from this site in Whalley, is here tonight in chambers supporting the proposal. Read that story and see the camp here; https://t.co/kI7XGKjBxN #SurreyBC — Amy Marie Reid (@amyreid87) July 23, 2019

According to staff reports to council, both sites would include support services such as “life skills training, employment assistance, and a range of social and health care services.”

“Residents will also be referred to external health care, mental health, and addiction services and other services and opportunities as required.”

Residents would be required to be over the age of 19, “have a history of homelessness or are at risk of becoming homeless, and require support services,’ and priority would be given to Surrey residents.

Further, the report states “all residents pay rent and must sign a Program Agreement that addresses expectations about appropriate and respectful behavior, especially as it relates to the health and safety of themselves and others.”

City staff wrote in their report that there have been some concerns raised about the project by the public, including the “negative effect” the proposed housing could have on the area’s safety, that it’s too close to Hjorth Road Elementary, and that “there is a concentration of social services in the area.”