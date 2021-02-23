Surrey City Hall. (File photo)

Surrey City Hall. (File photo)

Surrey council approves five more highrises for downtown

Speakers at public hearing express concern over more traffic, density

Surrey city council gave the nod Monday night to two large housing developments featuring five highrise towers in the city’s downtown.

The first, at 10240 City Parkway, features a highrise tower containing 215 residential rental units, 168 residential market units and roughly 8,615 square metres of commercial, office and institutional space. The owner of this project is GEC Education Mega Centre Inc.

Councillor Brenda Locke asked if it’s reserved for student housing. “We are desperate for student housing in Surrey,” she said.

According to city staff, the applicant has indicated it will market the units primarily to students, but the housing agreement will not require that it be exclusively for students, only that it be rental housing.

Council gave it three reading approval following a public hearing Monday during which Fleetwood resident Richard Landale argued that an additional 468 vehicles will “spill onto” City Parkway, 102nd Avenue and onto King George Boulevard as a result of this development. “Where is the traffic impact study and the assessment for all these traffic volumes?” he asked.

READ ALSO: Spike in Surrey project approvals means ‘a lot of money coming in,’ Elford says

Debbie Johnstone noted the development will add hundreds of residents to Surrey. “I am concerned over the huge imbalance happening right now between densification and our public safety.”

Meantime, a proposal by Bluesky Properties (Brightside) to develop four highrise buildings and two low-rise buildings – at 13583 104th Ave., 13550 and 13526 105 Ave. and 10460 City Parkway – with the first phase featuring a 38-storey residential tower containing 373 dwelling units as well as commercial space on the ground floor, won final approval with Councillor Steven Pettigrew opposing.

“I want to make sure that the appropriate infrastructure is in place and I don’t feel comfortable with some of these applications that are increasing the density without increasing the appropriate ratios,” he said.

Prior to the vote, Fleetwood resident Linda Ypenburg said at the public hearing she is “adamantly opposed” to this development, arguing Surrey doesn’t have sufficient infrastructure, hospitals, schools, police or firefighters to handle the growing population.

Annie Kaps asked council where “all these people” are going to park.

“Our streets already get so packed with cars,” she said.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram  and follow Tom on Twitter

City of Surreydevelopment

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
No charges for Surrey RCMP officer connected to driver’s serious-injuries crash in Guildford
Next story
Unfriended no more: Facebook to lift Australia news ban

Just Posted

Surrey Police Service cruiser. (File photo)
Surrey Police Service hires third deputy chief constable, three superintendants

Todd Matsumoto will be in charge of the Investigative Services Bureau

Surrey RCMP are searching for the owner of a box of tickets located among stolen property. (RCMP handout)
Surrey RCMP searching for owner of box of sports memorabilia

Police say the items were discovered Oct. 22 in South Surrey

Surrey City Hall. (File photo)
Surrey council approves five more highrises for downtown

Speakers at public hearing express concern over more traffic, density

RCMP cruiser.
No charges for Surrey RCMP officer connected to driver’s serious-injuries crash in Guildford

January 2020 incident was investigated by Independent Investigations Office

Teachers and support staff at Surrey’s Ecole Woodward Hill hold flags and wear red during a “walk-in” outside the school on Tuesday morning, Feb. 23, in a photo taken by Surrey Teachers Association president Matt Westphal.
‘Solidarity march’ by teachers, staff at Surrey school hit by COVID-19 variants

‘We need better safety standards in Surrey schools with the variants’: teachers association president

Rob Rondeau, PhD candidate at SFU, is embarking on a mission to find definitive evidence of human migration to the continent. (SFU supplied image)
VIDEO: Marine archaeologist looking for clues of ancient migration in B.C. waters

SFU researcher hoping to find 15,000 year-old archaeological sites underwater

An undated picture of the Hope Station House. There is currently a resident-driven coalition to ask for a stay of demolition while funding sources are sought to restore the Station House to its former glory. (Photo/Save The Hope Station House)
Hope Council unanimously moves to demolish historic landmark Station House

Heart-rending, reluctant unanimous vote passed late Monday evening

FILE - This March 29, 2018, file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in New York's Times Square. Facebook said on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, it lift its ban on Australians sharing news after a deal was struck on legislation that would make digital giants pay for journalism.(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Unfriended no more: Facebook to lift Australia news ban

Social media giant strikes deal to pay for journalism in battle with global repercussions

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with US Vice-President Joe Biden on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, December 9, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Patrick Doyle
Biden/Trudeau summit to avoid some Canadian priorities?

U.S. summit ‘road map’ focuses on mutual interests, steers clear of Canadian potholes

Kelowna City Hall. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Kelowna council advocates for increased provincial social assistance payments

Coun. Loyal Wooldridge tabled the motion, says many people on those payments live below the poverty line

Opening ceremonies for the 1994 Commonwealth Games in Victoria (University of Victoria photo)
Commonwealth, Invictus Games good for B.C. recovery, Horgan says

Commonwealth bid for 2026 proposes Victoria, Richmond venues

(File photo)
Charges considered against RCMP officer for dog-bite arrest resulting in serious injuries

B.C.’s police watchdog reports reasonable grounds to believe officer committed offences

BC Ferries carried 2.9 million passengers and 1.6 million vehicles during the final three months of 2020, a decrease of 39.6 per cent and 22.3 per cent compared to the same period in 2019. (Black Press Media file photo)
BC Ferries’ passenger count down 42 per cent as red ink dots third quarter report

Losses would have been worse without federal-provincial funding

Most Read