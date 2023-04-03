Surrey council approves budget with 12.5% property tax hike

Surrey city council gave third-reading approval Monday to a raft of bylaws related to a 12.5 per cent property tax increase this year that’s predicated on the Surrey RCMP remaining this city’s police of jurisdiction, with councillors Linda Annis and Mandeep Nagra voting in opposition.

Coun. Doug Elford did not attend council’s Monday meeting.

“I am opposed to this, I don’t think this is the right time to make any sort of increases as we all know that we are going through a recession and we have just seen a huge interest rate hike as well, so I don’t think our residents are ready to pay more at this time,” Nagra said.

Annis echoed that. “I don’t think the taxpayers at this point in time, the businesses or the residents, can afford a 12.5 per cent tax increase. It’s huge for many, many families that live in Surrey,” she said. “I think it’s going to put them over the top and in addition to what we’re approving tonight, of course, we also have our utilities taxes will be over and above that. I just think it’s gone way too far.”

READ ALSO: Surrey finance committee rejects proposed 17.5% tax hike, votes to limit it to no more than 12.5%

Surrey council sitting as the finance committee on March 6 rejected the city’s proposed budget for 2023 containing a 17.5 per cent tax increase for 2023 after it was slammed by angry Surrey residents at a public hearing at city hall.

A revised budget came before council for consideration on April 3, after council had instructed city staff to limit the property tax increase to no more than 12.5 per cent.

After hearing from outraged residents, council voted on March 6 to have city staff incorporate $89.9 million from the Growing Communities Fund into the 2023-2027 financial plan and also use the grant money to build a third sheet of ice in Cloverdale, to reduce the 2023 tax increase for “policing shortfall” from 9.5 per cent to 4.5 per cent, to maintain the seven per cent general property tax increase for “inflationary pressures” and new resources, and to maintain the one per cent hike in the roads levy.

This would mean the 2023 total general tax increase would be no more than seven, 4.5 and one to a total of 12.5 per cent.

Council on Monday also granted second-reading to a bylaw that would see a 6.8 per cent increase in the Secondary Plan and Infill Area Amenity Contribution, Affordable Housing, Capital Project, and Community Specific Capital Project Community Amenity Contributions rates, calculated using the average annual Vancouver Consumer Price Index for inflation.

This will go to a public hearing on Monday, April 17, at 7 p.m.



