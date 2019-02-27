Surrey council appoints residents to committees

Council also approves terms of reference for Public Engagement Task Force

A number of Surrey residents have been appointed to several of the City of Surrey’s committees.

During the regular council meeting on Monday (Feb. 25), council appointed members for the Board of Variance, Parks Recreation and Culture Committee, Surrey Heritage Advisory Commissions, Agriculture and Food Policy Advisory Committee, Environmental Sustainability Advisory Committee and Social Policy Advisory Committee.

For the Board of Variance, Beerinder Sidhu was appointed for a three-year term, ending on Dec. 31, 2021.

Bonnie Burnside, Stuart Drysdale and Carol Girardi were appointed to the Parks, Recreation and Culture Committee, which is chaired by Councillor Laurie Guerra with councillors Doug Elford and Allison Patton also sitting on the committee. The Parks, Recreation and Culture Committee is an amalgamation of the Culture Development Advisory; Parks, Recreation and Sport Tourism; and Public Art Advisory committees.

RELATED: Surrey shuffles committees, combines three into one

For the Surrey Heritage Advisory Commission, which is chaired by Councillor Linda Annis, Bert Hol and Lesley Tannen were appointed to the commission.

Daryl Arnold, Michael Bose, Ron Brar, John Gibeau, Pat Harrison, Martin Hilmer, Bill Singh Sandhu, Stanley Van Keulen and Sukhi Rai were appointed to the Agriculture and Food Policy Advisory Committee, which is chaired by Councillor Jack Hundial.

For the Environmental Sustainability Advisory Committee, Bob Campbell, Janmeet Dhami, Norma Hogan, Myles Lamont, Prabhjot Kaur Mann, Kevin Purton, Sarah Rush, Mukesh Sharma, Liz Walker and John Werring were appointed. The committee is chaired by Councillor Steven Pettigrew.

The Social Policy Advisory Committee, which is chaired by Councillor Brenda Locke, Sonia Andhi Bilkhu, Gerard Bremault, Dr. Meena Cheema, Andy Dhillon, Dr. Simran Kular, Christine Mohr, Nasima Nastoh and Amanda Willis were appointed to the committee.

Meantime, council also passed a corporate report on the Public Engagement Task Force to approve the terms of reference and to appoint an additional councillor as a member of the task force to support Councillor Laurie Guerra as task force chair.

During the Dec. 3, 2018 council meeting, council established the Public Engagement Task Force for a period of one year. According to the report, the purpose of the Public Engagement Task Force would be “to review global best practices in community engagement with a focus on moving beyond traditional solutions for citizen participation.”

