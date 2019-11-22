Surrey cops looking for Guildford groping suspect

Groping is alleged to have happened on Sept. 15, in the 10300-block of 152nd Street

Surrey Mounties are trying to identify a man accused of groping staff at a Guildford area business back in September.

This is alleged to have happened on Sept. 15, in the 10300-block of 152nd Street.

Police say they received a report that a South Asian man believed to be between the ages of 50 and 60, with a long beard and wearing an orange turban, “groped and kissed” a woman there.

Constable Richard Wright said the suspect then allegedly “made inappropriate comments towards her before leaving the business.

“These incidents can have a profound impact on the victims and their loved ones,” he said. “Police are asking for help to identify this suspect to further the investigation and to bring a measure of closure to the victim.”

Police ask anyone who can identify the suspect to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.



