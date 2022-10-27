Surrey cops arrest Calgary teen after finding 2 stolen vehicles loaded with cans of gas

A Surrey resident’s call to the police to report a suspicious vehicle resulted in the arrest of a 17-year-old and the seizure of two stolen vehicles.

Both vehicles had full jerry cans of gas inside them, Surrey RCMP say.

Police were called Tuesday morning (Oct. 19) after a resident first spotted a suspicious vehicle in the 9800-block of 134 Street in Whalley.

An hour later police found the vehicle, which had stolen plates, and then arrested a 17-year-old, from Calgary, and seized two stolen vehicles.

The teen, whose name is not released by police, has been charged with possession of stolen property and remains in custody. The arrested person has outstanding warrants in Alberta for possession for the purpose of trafficking, police say.

Surrey RCMP Const. Sarbjit K. Sangha says the incident is a good reminder for people to report suspicious activity to the police.

“This report lead to the seizure of two stolen vehicles, an arrest, and may have prevented another crime from occurring,” Sarbjit says in a news release.

“Often stolen vehicles are utilized to commit serious criminal offences and then later set on fire in an attempt to destroy evidence of the crime.”



