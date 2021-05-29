Specimens to be tested for COVID-19 are seen at LifeLabs in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 26, 2020. (Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Surrey continues downward trend in weekly COVID-19 cases

BCCDC reporting 721 cases for the region for the week of May 16 to 22

Surrey is continuing its downward trend for weekly COVID-19 cases.

There were 721 cases for the week of May 16 to 22, according to the latest data from the BC Centre for Disease Control.

Cases have been on the decline for the last four reporting periods, with 1,671 cases April 25 to May 1, 1,409 cases May 2 to 8 and 1,094 cases May 9 to 15.

That followed a record-high the week of April 18 to 24 with 1,760 cases. Previously, cases had been on an upward trend for 10 reporting periods.

Surrey has also seen a drop in the daily average rate of cases per 100,000. For the week of May 16 to 22, it was between 15.1 and 20 cases per 100,000 people.

The rate hasn’t been that low since the week of Feb. 21 to 27, as weekly cases reported started to rise going into the third wave.

Surrey COVID cases – by month, week
Infogram

With the decrease in cases per 100,000 people, Surrey is no longer seeing the most cases in the Lower Mainland. It’s now only surpassed by Abbotsford, which recorded 257 cases May 16 to 22 for an average daily rate of more than 20 cases per 100,000.

Meantime, South Surrey/White Rock, which the BCCDC separates from the rest of Surrey, recorded 24 cases May 16 to 22.

That region has seen a very small decline in recent weeks, with an average daily rate of cases between one and five.

While Surrey continues to report the most cases in B.C. each week – despite the decline – most other Lower Mainland regions were seeing fluctuating weekly case counts or a decline for several weeks before Surrey.


Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Specimens to be tested for COVID-19 are seen at LifeLabs in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 26, 2020. (Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
