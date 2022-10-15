Surrey Connect wins majority of seats on city council

Surrey voters selected a new council Saturday night, with only three incumbents retaining their seats.
They are (with 119/130 polling stations counted):
• Linda Annis (Surrey First, incumbent) – 32,907 votes
• Harry Bains (Surrey Connect) – 31,176 votes
• Mike Bose (Surrey First) – 28,789 votes
• Gordon Hepner (Surrey Connect) – 25,719 votes
• Rob Stutt (Surrey Connect) – 23, 957 votes
• Pardeep Kaur Kooner (Surrey Connect) – 23, 298 votes
• Doug Elford (Safe Surrey Coalition, incumbent) – 22,585 votes
• Mandeep Nagra (Safe Surrey Coalition, incumbent) – 22,223 votes
There were 56 candidates for city council.
Under the Community Charter a municipal councillor must:
• Consider the well-being and interests of the municipality and its community
• Contribute to the development and evaluation of municipal policies and programs respecting its services and other activities
• Participate in council and committee meetings and contribute to decision making
• Carry out other duties as assigned by the council, such as heading committees or being the liaison to a particular neighbourhood in the municipality
• Follow the rules in legislation, bylaws and council policies that establish any additional duties and set how council members exercise their authority
