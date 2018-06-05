Surrey conference aims to build links between Canada and India

CINI 2018 is being held this Friday to Sunday at the Central City Tower, at SFU’s Surrey campus

SURREY — A conference aimed at “building links between Canada and India through innovation, technology and engagement” is being held this Friday to Sunday at the Central City Tower, at SFU’s Surrey campus.

The theme of CINI 2018 — or Canada-India Networking Initiative 2018 — is building links between Canada and the subcontinent “via sustainable health through patient engagement, social innovation and technology.”

Hosted by Fraser Health and SFU, Saturday’s first session will run from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 13450-102nd Avenue with opening remarks by B.C. Minister of Health Adrian Dix. Topics address the “War on Diabetes, Palliative Care — Building the Bridge, and Mental Health and Addiction — Solutions and challenges.”

Saturday’s second session is 1:15 p.m. to 4 p.m., at Surrey’s SFU Campus, and will tackle topics like leadership and health — leadership, professionalism, ethics and building a healthy and civil society. This will be followed by a $105-per-person banquet from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., co-hosted by the Surrey Board of Trade, at the Royal King Palace and Convention Centre at 8158 128th Street in Newton.

On Sunday the conference will be looking at integrative medicine and will feature remarks by Surrey-Whalley MLA Bruce Ralston, provincial minister of technology.

For more information see thecins.org



