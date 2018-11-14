Surrey Community Leader Awards winners revealed

The 16th CLA awards, presented by the Now-Leader, recognized Surrey’s un-sung heroes

They are un-sung heroes no more.

Envelopes have been opened, trophies handed out and distinguished winners were celebrated at the Surrey Now-Leader’s 16th Annual Community Leader Awards on Wednesday night, at the Eaglequest Golf Course clubhouse in Surrey.

The Community Leader Awards recognize “the selfless, dedicated and courageous” among us who don’t always make headlines but are “always out in the community making a difference in other people’s lives.”

Awards were given in 10 categories including Leader of the Year, Above & Beyond, Community Builder of the Year, Coach of the Year, Teacher of the Year, Emergency Services Leader of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, Environmental Leader of the Year, Youth Volunteer of the Year, and Service Organization Volunteer of the Year.

“We’re honoured to be presenting the community awards,” said Dwayne Weidendorf, publisher of the Now-Leader. “This is our 16th year. We take pride in being part of the community and recognizing the un-sung heroes in Surrey. I’d also like to thank our sponsors, because without them this keystone event would not happen.”

Surrey Liberal MP Sukh Dhaliwal said a few words on behalf of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“I want to bring greetings to all the award winners,” Dhaliwal said.

Surrey NDP MLA Jinny Sims also brought greetings from Premier John Horgan. “Our province would not be the same,” Horgan stated, without the “upstanding leadership” of the CLA awards.

This year’s Leader of the Year award, sponsored by Community Savings Credit Union, is shared by Alannah Atley and Raul Oldhands with honourable mention going to Perminder Chohan.

The recipients of this award rise above the rest by demonstrating leadership in all that he or she does, making a positive contribution to the community and being a role model to look up to.

For Raul Oldhands and his wife Alannah Atley, helping people is just a part of their “very nature.”

Oldhands and Atley have been volunteering in the community for nearly three decades as Indigenous elders.

“You know some people who go through life and don’t give anything — they’re takers. I’m a giver,” Alannah said. “My husband’s a giver… It’s just in our very nature. Our whole makeup is just to give to people who are in need.”

Over the years, Atley has run a sweat lodge for women, creating “a place to feel like they belong, a sense of community” and place to welcome them without judgment while also giving them a chance to stay clean and sober.

For his part, Oldhands works to help Indigenous people who have suffered trauma at residential schools.

As a veteran of the war in Vietnam, Oldhands said he works with first responders on how to deal with traumatic events.

The winner of this year’s Above & Beyond award, sponsored by Sameer and Ankur Kaushal – Century 21 – is Jeff Sandes, with Kiran Toor receiving honourable mention.

Savannah Scott won the top honour for Community Builder, sponsored by Kwantlen Polytechnic University, and Dr. Charan Gill received honourable mention.

The 2018 Coach of the Year award, sponsored by Elements Casino, is Bryan Stretch, with honourable mention going to Chad Clifford.

Top honour for Teacher of the Year, sponsored by Simon Fraser University, was received by Alexis Biggar, and Louay El Halabi received honourable mention.

The Emergency Services Leader of the Year, sponsored by Papa Plumbing and Heating, was won by Kalum Iverson and Rubina Mudhar received honourable mention.

Steve Sapers won Volunteer of the Year, sponsored by IHOP Restaurant, with Jerry Gunadasa receiving honourable mention.

The 2018 Environmental Leader award winners are Baljit Singh Sarbharwal and Sarbjit Singh Sabharwal, with Paul Deol receiving honourable mention. This award is sponsored by Surrey Firefighters.

Hebah Hussaina is this year’s Youth Volunteer of the Year, sponsored by the Surrey School District, and Gurjevan Dhaliwal received honourable mention.

Dan Dobin and Sharon Dobin share top honours in the Service Organization Volunteer category, sponsored by Gold Key Insurance & BC Equipment Finance, with Team Keian receiving honourable mention.

The nomination deadline for the awards was Oct. 15.

