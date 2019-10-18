Surrey cold-case murder is Crime Stoppers’ ‘Crime of the week’

Police have yet to arrest a suspect in the April 24, 2011 murder of Devon Allaire-Bell, 19, in Newton

Crime Stoppers‘ “Crime of the Week” is a cold-case Surrey murder where police have surveillance footage of suspects – and believe they know who some of them are – but still have not made an arrest.

Homicide investigators hope someone will recognize the suspects in Devon Allaire-Bell’s murder from images they released that were taken from a gas station near Frank Hurt secondary, where the 19-year-old Surrey man was stabbed to death on Easter Sunday on April 24, 2011 while playing soccer with a buddy behind the school.

Police believe five young South Asian men jumped them. The photo shows the suspects cutting through an Esso gas station on 72nd Avenue on their way to the school.

Surveillance photo of suspects in Allaire-Bell homicide. (IHIT image)

They also passed through a McDonalds restaurant on 72nd just west of King George Boulevard.

Pound noted one of the suspects had a “unique marine-style haircut, with the sides and back shaved and only a small amount of hair on top.”

Anyone recognizing the people in these photos is asked to contact the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Tony Sullivan, public safety operations manager for Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers, said the suspects are all thought to have been in their late teens or early 20s.

“It is believed that the suspects fled southwest through the park area that leads to 76th Avenue.”

This case is Crime Stoppers’ “Crime of the Week” beginning Oct. 20.

“If you have any information regarding the incident listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously,” Sullivan said. “You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.”

Last year, Allaire-Bell’s parents made a public plea for those with information to come forward. It was revealed at an IHIT press conference in 2018 that a fight broke out over the soccer ball, leading to the stabbing at 13940 77th Ave. in Newton.

“It is so sad to think that five against two is bad in a fight, but it is deeply disturbing to think that five came with knives to destroy a life and two came with a soccer ball to kick around and enjoy a sunny Easter Sunday,” his mom, Cynthia Allaire-Bell, told reporters at the time. “I plead with you for help, help to find justice for Devon and that this never happens to another. Please look into your hearts and your souls. This should never have happened.

“As a mother, a father, friend, how can you live with yourself by letting these, these individuals walk free to do this again? Maybe one day it will be your son or daughter that dies there. Would you not want my help then? I need yours now,” she pleaded.

“It is terrifying to know they are still walking the streets. Please help to bring these cowards to justice.”



