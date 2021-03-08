Surrey city staff want to act on council’s behalf for ‘minor’ changes to new Pattullo

The old bridge’s replacement is expected to be open for traffic in the fall of 2023

Premier John Horgan with drawings of replacement bridge for the Pattullo during a February 2018 presser. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)

Surrey council is considering a report Monday night from the city’s engineering department concerning “minor technical amendments” related to the Pattullo Bridge Replacement Project.

Scott Neuman, general manager of engineering, is seeking council’s authorization for him to proceed with future amendments to the Municipal Agreement on council’s behalf, which have already been discussed with the provincial government, that include modifications to a pedestrian crosswalk, as well as driving and parking lane widths and “multi-use pathway segments.”

The Municipal Agreement was approved by council on Sept. 16, 2019.

“Staff are of the opinion that these minor, technical engineering amendments to the Municipal Agreement are best addressed at the staff level, and therefore wish to execute these amendments on council’s behalf,” Neuman said.

In February 2018 the provincial government announced it will moving ahead with its plan to build a $1.377 billion replacement for the Pattullo Bridge, which was opened in 1937 and is one of Metro Vancouver’s oldest bridges. It’s expected to be open for traffic in the fall of 2023.

Horgan taking media questions on new Pattullo Bridge pic.twitter.com/XUWBjS2qXt — Surrey Now-Leader (@SurreyNowLeader) February 16, 2018

