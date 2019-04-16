Surrey City Hall. (Now-Leader file photo)

City Centre

Surrey City Hall needs more than $1 million in repairs

City staff say contractor who installed soffits when city hall was built made ‘design and installation errors’

Surrey City Hall that opened in City Centre in 2014 is in need of more than $1 million in repairs.

On Monday night, Surrey council approved a contract to refinish and repair word soffits.

“In February 2018, it was discovered that the wood soffits at City Hall were failing due to design and installation errors that originated from the contractor who installed the soffit during the construction of City Hall,” staff wrote in an April 11 report to council. “Subsequent to an inspection of the soffits, netting was placed in certain areas around the perimeter of the building to ensure safety of the public while investigations and design solutions were developed through the engagement of a qualified third party.”

The contract is estimated to cost $1,037,400 including GST and has been awarded to Wood Projects Ltd.

City staff report that “risk management and legal services immediately undertook the necessary steps to identify and notify potentially liable parties of the city’s intention to seek recover for the costs of remediation in relation to defects in design and/or construction of the soffits, and will pursue litigation if necessary.”

But staff note this is “potentially a lengthy process that could take several years to resolve.”

SEE ALSO: Surrey council votes against ‘hold’ on development along future SkyTrain route

Meantime, city staff say repairs needed include “removal as necessary of existing tongue and groove boards; cutting of wood soffit slats as required to make expansion joints; reinstallation of slats; installation of all fasteners as per contract drawings; installation of stainless steel expansion channels; and refinishing of wood soffit.”

Work is set to commence this May and is expected to wrap up in late summer or early fall.

Funds for the bill will come from the 2019 Capital contingency budget, which staff say is “utilized for unforeseen capital expenditures.”


amy.reid@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Amy on Twitter

Previous story
Penticton residents in shock, grieve the loss of four killed in shooting spree
Next story
FOCUS ON Surrey’s IIO: Keeping the cops accountable

Just Posted

Museum of Surrey’s new Lego exhibit promises ‘Worlds of Wonder’

Free, family-friendly Lego exhibit will open April 24

Cloverdale residents get final chance to review new town centre plan

Open house is held, survey open until April 18

Emerson sex crime trial back in Surrey court today

Former Cloverdale youth pastor and wife pleaded not guilty

OUR VIEW: Gas prices are ungodly

We could all use some divine intervention here

Surrey City Hall needs more than $1 million in repairs

City staff say contractor who installed soffits when city hall was built made ‘design and installation errors’

VIDEO: Okanagan man charged with murder following shooting spree

Man facing three counts of first degree murder and one count of second degree murder

B.C. prosecutors get new guidelines for dealing with Indigenous accused

‘Bias, racism and systemic discrimination’ in criminal justice

Man attacked, robbed at Abbotsford skateboard park: police

Three men arrested and face charges after incident on Monday night

Penticton residents in shock, grieve the loss of four killed in shooting spree

Rudi Winter was one of four people, two men and two women, who died in Penticton on Monday

‘800 years of history crumble before my eyes’: B.C. woman recounts Notre Dame fire

Blaze that gutted historic cathedral called ‘one of the saddest things I have seen in my life’

Trial begins for Vancouver Island father charged in Christmas Day deaths of two daughters

Andrew Berry pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree murder in deaths of two daughters

Beards found to harbour more germs than dogs’ fur

Some of the microbes hazardous to human health

5 to start your day

4 dead, 1 in custody after Penticton shootings, Tuberculosis case confirmed in Prince George and more

Fire out, organ intact but work ahead for charred Notre Dame

As France woke up in collective sadness, its richest businessman pledged $226 million for reconstruction

Most Read