Surrey Coun. Steven Pettigrew. (File photo)

Surrey city councillor requests leave of absence until April 30

Coun. Steven Pettigrew’s request will be addressed under the mayor’s report on Monday night’s council meeting

A Surrey city councillor has requested a leave of absence from all city meetings until April 30.

Coun. Steven Pettigrew’s request will be addressed under the mayor’s report on Monday night’s council meeting.

“Pursuant to Section 125(7) of the Community Charter, Councillor Pettigrew has requested a leave of absence from Regular Council Meetings, Committee Meetings and all other municipal meetings until April 30, 2022,” the agenda item reads.

Pettigrew has not yet replied to the Now-Leader’s requests for comment.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram  and follow Tom on Twitter

City CouncilCity of Surrey

Previous story
FOCUS: Surrey mayor’s legal bill ramifications riling residents
Next story
Williams Lake woman survives snowmobile crash, rescue in the backcountry

Just Posted

Surrey City Hall. (File photo)
Surrey council looking at suspending ethics commissioner investigations until after election

Surrey Coun. Steven Pettigrew. (File photo)
Surrey city councillor requests leave of absence until April 30

Preschool teacher and student shown in City of Surrey video about pandemic protocols in September 2020. (YouTube)
Staggered registration for Surrey’s licensed preschool programs starts Feb. 2

Young White Rock-South Surrey baseball players will soon have a new indoor facility in which to train, once new indoor battings cages are built at Centennial Park. (Aaron Hinks photo)
White Rock Baseball Association receives $195,000 grant to help fund training facility