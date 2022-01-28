Surrey city councillor requests leave of absence until April 30

Coun. Steven Pettigrew’s request will be addressed under the mayor’s report on Monday night’s council meeting

A Surrey city councillor has requested a leave of absence from all city meetings until April 30.

Coun. Steven Pettigrew’s request will be addressed under the mayor’s report on Monday night’s council meeting.

“Pursuant to Section 125(7) of the Community Charter, Councillor Pettigrew has requested a leave of absence from Regular Council Meetings, Committee Meetings and all other municipal meetings until April 30, 2022,” the agenda item reads.

Pettigrew has not yet replied to the Now-Leader’s requests for comment.



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

City CouncilCity of Surrey