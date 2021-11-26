Surrey city councillor asks staff to assess Surrey’s storm drainage system

Coun. Brenda Locke presented a notice of motion to be dealt with on Dec. 6

A Surrey city councillor wants the the city’s engineering department to assess the performance of Surrey’s natural drainage system during the “extraordinary” recent flooding and report back to council with its findings.

Coun. Brenda Locke presented a notice of motion that will be dealt with at the Dec. 6 council meeting.

She said that in the mid-1970s Surrey took a “unique” approach to storm-water management by preserving its “rich labyrinth” of natural waterways instead of installing concrete culverts to tackle 100-year floods.

READ ALSO: Environment Canada warns of dangers posed by second B.C. storm

Meantime Karen Chong, of Friends of Bear Creek Park, raised concern that salmon are not able to pass through a temporary culvert in Bear Creek Park. Scott Neuman, general manager of engineering for the City of Surrey, said city staff met with Department of Fisheries and Oceans and found the King Creek culverts “functioned very well during the major flows.

“Our professional biologist has indicated that the observed flows and functioning of the culverts are reasonable given the rainfall event and it is common for fish to shelter in place during major flows and proceed upstream during breaks/reductions in flow velocity,” Neuman said.



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

City of Surrey