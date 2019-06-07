Surrey city council to consider code of conduct report

Surrey City Hall in Whalley. (Photo: Tom Zytaruk)

Surrey city council will receive a staff report Monday aimed at creating an ethics office.

City staff is recommending that council authorize the selection of an “independent expert” who will help develop a “Council Code of Conduct.”

Rob Costanzo, Surrey’s general manager of corporate services, said the intent is to “identify best practices for establishing an independent Surrey Ethics Commissioner’s office and enhanced lobbyist registry policy” to foster “fair and transparent governance.”

He noted in his report that there’s a trend in Canada to increasingly codification of ethical conduct as the civic government level.

“At present, there is no legislation in British Columbia mandating a specific type of ethical framework for municipalities.”

READ ALSO: Surrey mayoral hopefuls asked how they’ll ‘restore public confidence’ in city hall

Elsewhere, as of March 1, 2019, municipalities in Ontario are legislated to adopt council codes of conduct and as of July 23, 2018 Albertan municipalities were to implement a councillor code of conduct.

Costanzo notes that in the absence of provincial legislation Surrey “has an opportunity to lead by example by establishing an ethical framework that creates the most value for the organization, rather than reacting to a future provincial mandate, as was the case in Ontario.”

It is commonplace, his report indicates, for an ethics commissioner to operate under a fixed term, be able to maintain confidential records and have an independent budget.

“Given the size of Surrey’s population and the number of city staff,” Costanzo writes, “it is suggested that a Surrey ethics commissioner be compensated by retainer as is done in most Canadian municipalities.

It’s “roughly estimated,” he adds, “that the cost may be upwards of $200,000 per year. This cost will be brought forward into the base 2020 budget, should the recommendations of this report be approved by council.”


Surrey city council to consider code of conduct report

