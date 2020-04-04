Surrey city council moving to virtual meetings

Surrey April 6 regular council meeting, which includes public hearing items, is going ahead as scheduled – but virtually.

City council meetings have been available to livestream in recent years, but “in light of the ongoing and rapidly evolving COVID-19 pandemic and in an effort to maximize social distancing, Council meetings will now be conducted virtually,” according to the city’s website.

Public hearings will still be going ahead as scheduled, but people have three options to voice either their support or opposition to the items: written comments to council, speak via telephone or just state your support or opposition through a dedicated phone number.

People can provide their written submissions by email to clerks@surrey.ca or to by mail to mayor and council at 13450 – 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC, V3T 1V8. The deadline to receive submissions is by noon on the date of the public hearing.

To speak via telephone during the public hearing, people need register between noon and 5 p.m. on the day of the hearing. The submission form will only be available during this time. The form can be found here on Monday.

Once registered, city staff will contact the registrants before the hearing to provide further information on how to phone in and participate in the meeting. Speakers will be given five minutes for each item they wish to speak to.

If people don’t want to speak, but would like to express their support or opposition, they can phone the city’s dedicated number. The number will be released Monday (April 6) and the lines will be open between noon and 5 p.m.

People will need to provide the public hearing item, their first and last name, their address and whether they are in support or opposition.

READ ALSO: Surrey councillors say halt policing transition as 2,016 workers laid off, April 3, 2020



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Coronavirus