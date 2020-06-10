Church volunteers packing bag lunches for the people at Surrey Urban Mission. (Submitted photo)

Surrey church bags sandwich number 10,000, served with love

City Centre Church volunteers have been making lunch for needy folk at Surrey Urban Mission

A Whalley church this week expects to pack brown bag lunch number 10,000, for people in need at Surrey Urban Mission.

Since April 1, volunteers at the City Centre Church have been making sandwiches for lunch, packed along with a piece of fruit. Their breakfast is yogurt.

“They’re coming up to serving 10,000 meals,” Surrey Councillor Jack Hundial said Wednesday. “I think they do about 700 plus a week. And it’s all volunteers.”

Councillor Brenda Locke told the Now-Leader a core group of volunteers at her Presbyterian church, with a congregation of about 80 members, has religiously been packing meals for the mission, the Cove, and “the odd time we send them to the emergency response centre too.”

READ ALSO: Surrey Urban Mission has a new home

Locke said Surrey Urban Mission had lost a lot of volunteers, many of them seniors, “who just couldn’t come in and do the food program so easily” any more.

“It was just because the pandemic made it so difficult for them, you know they were losing volunteers

The church is located at 13062 104th Ave.

The Cove is a 42-bed emergency shelter, at 10607 King George Blvd. and Surrey Urban Mission, at 10776 King George, has been serving Whalley since 1985.

Once the breakfasts and lunches are ready, a driver from Surrey Urban Mission then comes to pick them up.

“We got a small grant to start it up, but I’ve got to tell you, honestly, the people of Surrey are amazing,” Locke said. “They have given. People have given so much, it’s just unbelievable. We haven’t really had to buy very much.”


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Tom on Twitter

charityCoronavirusSurrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Two new supportive housing buildings on way for Surrey, province announces
Next story
B.C. records 12 new cases on fifth day with no COVID-19 deaths

Just Posted

Cloverdale Chamber director wants City of Surrey to reconsider sky high patio fees

Potential fees could run into the thousands of dollars

Surrey church bags sandwich number 10,000, served with love

City Centre Church volunteers have been making lunch for needy folk at Surrey Urban Mission

Navigating safety issues ‘especially challenging’ for South Surrey contact-sports organizations

Football, rugby groups await green light to return to play

Surrey Mounties issue warning about cop, border guard impersonation scam

Corporal Joanie Sidhu said police received five reports of this scam on June 9

Two new supportive housing buildings on way for Surrey, province announces

Construction on Guildford facility to begin in July; land identified in Newton for third project

B.C. premier says proposal for Vancouver as NHL hub city sent to prime minister

Horgan says a team would stay in a hotel and travel together to Rogers Arena for games using private transportation

Mystery of the duct-taped dog in Abbotsford has happy ending

Owner found, and tape proves to be a plastic muzzle

B.C. tourism on track for in-province travel, John Horgan says

Premier expects essential-only travel advisory to be eased soon

B.C. records 12 new cases on fifth day with no COVID-19 deaths

There are 185 active cases in the province

Help the ‘Cloverdale Reporter’ continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

COVID-19: B.C. protects amateur sports groups from virus liability

Dr. Bonnie Henry endorses Vancouver Canucks bid to host NHL

VIDEO: ‘Abbotsford Newshound’ fades to black

Videographer Kevin MacDonald steps away from breaking news coverage due to encryption

B.C.’s logging industry pleads for certainty as push away from old-growth continues

Truck Loggers Association wants to run their business without worrying about changing goalposts

History of systemic racism between RCMP and First Nations must be addressed: B.C. chief

Recent protests spark renewed calls for police reform and healing to move forward

Most Read