SURREY CENTRE: Liberal incumbent looking at third election win

Seven MP candidates are competing for office for in this riding

Randeep Sarai, 46, looks to have scored a third term in public office as the Liberal MP for Surrey Centre.

As before this election, he’ll be sitting on the power side of a minority Liberal government.

Sarai was first elected in the riding in 2015, winning 19,471 votes and defeating NDP incumbent Jasbir Sandhu, who came in second place with 12,992 votes. In that election, Sarai won 45.07 per cent of the vote.

Sarai was then re-elected in 2019 with 37.40 per cent of the vote, receiving 15,453 votes while NDP candidate Sarjit Singh Saran came in second place with 11,353 votes and Tory candidate Tina Bains coming in third with 10,505 votes. Surrey Centre’s voter turnout in the 2019 election, incidentally, was the second lowest in the province, at 53.6 per cent.

Sarai spent $83,457.32 on his 2019 campaign, compared to Saran’s $50,584.88 and Bain’s $45,184.43. In his 2015 campaign, Sarai spent $106,885.13 compared to Sandhu who spent $128,114.24.

Seven MP candidates competed for office for in this latest election. It should be noted that mail-in ballots have yet to be counted so tonight’s results are preliminary results.

Voters in Surrey Centre had a choice of Liberal incumbent Randeep Sarai, Conservative Tina Bains, New Democrat Sonia Andhi, Green Party candidate Felix Kongyuy, Kevin Pielak of the Christian Heritage Party, Joe Kennedy of the People’s Party of Canada and Ryan Abbott, of the Communist Party of Canada.

Of these, Sarai, Bains and Pielak also ran in the 2019 election.

This riding, according to Elections Canada, is 44 km-squared with a population of 120,172 and of that 74,637 eligible voters are on the list.

