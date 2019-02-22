Surrey Central SkyTrain Station. (Wikipedia image)

Surrey Central SkyTrain Station upgrades completed

It’s the seventh station along Expo Line to see upgrades completed. Construction began in March 2017

Surrey Central SkyTrain Station is the seventh along the Expo Line to see upgrades completed.

Construction began in March 2017.

According to TransLink, in coming weeks riders will enjoy a “more seamless” commute thank to a new north stationhouse that can handle twice the present capacity.

“Last years there were more than four million transit journeys travelling through Surrey Central Station, making it one of the most important transit hubs south of the Fraser,” TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond said. “With ridership continuing to grow in the region, these investments will ensure that we can meet demand today and into the future.”

READ ALSO: Surrey Central SkyTrain station to get $25 million in upgrades

The upgrades include two new entrances with access to City Parkway and Central Avenue, three new escalators, an elevator and three staircases, an “iconic” work of art — Marianne Nicolson’s The Sea Captain, new lighting and glass walls designed to improve safety and security, and a space for future retail.


