Surrey calls on residents to help water trees

As temperatures climb steadily this summer, the City of Surrey is launching a new campaign asking residents to help water trees along their streets, including South Surrey neighbourhoods – and providing them with free tree-watering buckets to encourage the practice.

With an estimated 86,000 street trees throughout the city, additional watering is recognized as crucial to the survival of what the city, in a media release, terms the “urban forest”.

According to the release, residents can play an important role in maintaining the urban forest by watering older trees along their streets, as the primary focus of city staff at this time is on watering newly-planted trees.

Healthy trees, whether new or old are vital for a thriving and healthy community, the release notes, adding that they provide multiple benefits – including improving air and water quality; providing wildlife habitat; preventing soil erosion; and reducing the impact of stormwater flooding.

Additionally, trees contribute to mitigating the urban heat island effect by cooling air and providing shade in urban areas.

Trees require a slow watering method to allow their roots to adequately absorb water, the release says – and the best way to water older trees is to concentrate on each tree’s drip line—the area on the ground beneath the outer edges of the tree’s branches.

Residents can assist by using a soaker hose coiled around the drip line, or by using one of the large buckets with small holes drilled in the bottom provided, on request, by the city.

In the latter method, the bucket is filled with water and placed at the drip line, allowing the water drain gradually, with the process repeated in multiple spots around the tree’s drip line.

Ideally, the release says, trees should be watered twice a week using this process.

To request a free bucket for watering older street trees, call 604-501-5050.

For more information on keeping neighbourhood trees healthy, visit surrey.ca/trees.



