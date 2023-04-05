Surrey businessman loses appeal of 5 bylaws convictions

A Surrey property owner convicted of five bylaws offences related to unlawful parking, and storage of wrecked vehicles and tires at his automotive-related businesses has lost an appeal of his convictions and sentence.

Amarpreet Singh was hit with $4,000 in fines in connection with his two properties located at 11129 and 11137-128 Street. In December 2019 he was convicted of two charges under the Offence Act and Community Charter related to unlawful parking of vehicles, one charge concerning storage of wrecked vehicles, an unsightly premises offence and a fifth charge to do with storing tires outside.

He claimed at appeal that his trial, heard in March 2022, was unfair. Representing himself, Singh claimed a miscarriage of justice on grounds the prosecutor should have brought to the attention of the Judicial Justice evidence supporting his argument that his use of the properties were legal non-conforming uses and also should have advised the court about a zoning change the City of Surrey made in 2005 which could have supported his argument and that the Crown failed to disclose documents related to his non-conforming use defence.

Justice Frits Verhoeven in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster decided, as outlined in his March 28 reasons for judgment, that Singh did not establish that the Judicial Justice had on the evidence before her erred in rejecting his legal non-conforming use argument.

“If Mr. Singh wanted documents from the City of Surrey’s files, it was open to him to make a third-party records request or application, or to obtain documents by other means, such as the Freedom of Information request that he in fact made,” Verhoeven found. It was not up to the Crown to anticipate his non-conforming use defence, and to seek out documents from the City of Surrey that could have supported the defence. Rather, the burden was on Mr. Singh to marshall the evidence that he needed to make out the defence.

“There is also no merit to Mr. Singh’s related argument that the prosecutor ought to have presented his non-conforming use argument for him at the trial,” Verhoeven decided. “There was no prosecutorial misconduct. I am not persuaded that the trial was unfair in any way.”



