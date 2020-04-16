Amir Khan, of Speedo Print N Copy, puts up a sign outside of Surrey Memorial Hospital. The company is now printing eight-foot banners for the public, with partial proceeds going to the Surrey Hospital Foundation’s COVID-19 Response Fund. (Submitted photo: Hajira Khan)

COVID-19

Surrey business printing thank-you banners for health-care workers

Speedo Copy & Print donating partial proceeds to Surrey Hospital Foundation’s COVID-19 fund

Speedo Copy & Print, located in Whalley, has started selling eight-foot banners to thank frontline health-care workers, while also raising money for the Surrey Hospital Foundation’s COVID-19 Response Fund.

Amir Khan, of Speedo Copy & Print, said that as a resident of Surrey, he and his family wanted to be able to show their support for local frontline workers.

“We can help at least from this end. I’m looking forward to doing this with the grocery stores as well because they are also helping us in a way,” Khan told the Now-Leader. “We want to make sure that (they) don’t feel alone.”

People have two options for signs: “Proud to support Surrey Memorial Hospital” or “Thank you health care heroes.”

Each sign is $50, plus taxes and shipping, but $25 from each banner sold will go toward the COVID-19 Response Fund.

READ ALSO: ‘A finite resource’: Surrey Hospital Foundation creates COVID-19 response fund, March 24, 2020

The Surrey Hospital Foundation has created a COVID-19 Response Fund to help purchase equipment for COVID-19 care as well as health and wellness initiatives for frontline workers.

To date, the fund has raised more than $70,000.

Hajira Khan, Amir’s daughter, said the company had already received a few orders as of Thursday morning (April 16).

“It’s really nice for us to be able to give back to the hospital, especially at this time,” said Hajira, adding that the family lives near Surrey Memorial Hospital.

Amir said he felt that thank-you banners for the hospital “would be the most important place” to start, but he hopes to keep adding on.

“I’m looking forward to do this with the grocery stores as well because they are also helping us in a way,” he said.

Amir said everyone is “in this together and we need to support each other.”

“The stronger we are, the better we’re going to be,” he said. “I cannot change the whole thing, but I can make a difference in a way.”

To order one of the banners, click here and then email it to info@speedocopynprint.com.


