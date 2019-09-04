Arlana Morse and James McLauchlan, both bus drivers from Surrey, recently won $1 million from the Lotto 6/49 draw held on Aug. 24. (Submitted photo: BCLC)

Surrey bus drivers win $1M in Lotto 6/49

Couple plans to pay off mortgage, invest in children’s education and fly to Greece first-class

Two Surrey bus drivers have big plans for their recent $1-million win.

Arlana Morse and James McLauchlan, both bus drivers in the Lower Mainland who live in Surrey, matched all 10 numbers in the Lotto 6/49 draw held on Aug. 24 for the $1-million guaranteed price.

Morse and McLauchlan, according to a news release from B.C. Lottery Corportation on Wednesday (Sept. 4), plan to pay off their mortgage, invest in their children’s education and fly to Greece first-class with their winnings, “in addition to retiring a few years earlier than expected.”

“It’s surreal,” McLauchlan said. “We’re still processing it.”

Morse said that when she initially checked her ticket, she thought she had won $100,000. She said she was so excited, she ran to tell McLauchlan about it, but her mother-in-law noticed the screen was showing more zeros.

“[McLauchlan’s] mom informed me, it’s not $100,000, it’s a million!” Morse said. “I ran back outside and said I was wrong…it’s a million! I was jumping up and down.”

So far in 2019, B.C. lottery players have redeemed more than $62 million in prize-winning Lotto 6/49 tickets.

Lotto 6/49 is a nationwide lottery game drawn on Wednesdays and Saturdays after 7:30 p.m.

Each draw includes a Guaranteed Prize Draw of $1 million. Players can purchase tickets at any lottery retailer or at PlayNow.com. Players can now check their lottery tickets anytime, anywhere on iOS and Android devices.


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Previous story
DFO announces project funding to at-risk species conservation programs
Next story
Liberals’ economic adviser to become Canada’s new ambassador to China

Just Posted

Discover how Surrey’s heritage heart has changed over 100 years at upcoming talk

Upcoming talk reveals the changes that Cloverdale’s Heritage Campus have undergone

Surrey RCMP pensions will be transferable to new police force, city says

Mayor Doug McCallum says he expects up to 60 per cent of RCMP members to join new force

New technology to inform drivers about train delays in Surrey, Langley

$3.8 million Railway Crossing Information System set to launch at six locations in mid-September

Surrey bus drivers win $1M in Lotto 6/49

Couple plans to pay off mortgage, invest in children’s education and fly to Greece first-class

Two men hurt in ‘targeted’ shooting in Surrey’s Fraser Heights area

Police say there are ‘no indications of a continued risk’ to the public

‘Catastrophic’: Hurricane Dorian parks over the Bahamas

Red Cross said about 45% of the homes in Grand Bahama and Abaco were believed to have been severely damaged or destroyed

Federal appeals court approves six First Nations challenges of Trans Mountain pipeline

Environmental challenges were dismissed, disappointing those groups

Most Canadians would trade free social media for privacy, government action: survey

Majority of those asked thing social media is overall a positive

Abbotsford teen was victim of fatal car crash in Chilliwack

Candle-lit vigil held at skate park across from Yale Secondary School

B.C. dog rescued after being attacked by bear and getting stuck in ravine

‘Thor’ badly injured when SAR crews arrived

B.C. aviation company sends helicopters to fight fires in Amazon

Three helicopters from Coulson Aviation are enroute to Bolivia under temporary contract

Rainbow crosswalk rejected for Chilliwack’s downtown

Several councillors said the project was dividing rather than unifying the community

Lightning strikes Peachland home, sparking fire

A home is on fire in Peachland following a lightning strike

B.C. wine with a purpose: Pinot Gris launched to protect bears using leftover fruit

Winery will also donate $2 from each bottle sold to the BC SPCA

Most Read