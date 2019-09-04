Surrey bus drivers win $1M in Lotto 6/49

Two Surrey bus drivers have big plans for their recent $1-million win.
Arlana Morse and James McLauchlan, both bus drivers in the Lower Mainland who live in Surrey, matched all 10 numbers in the Lotto 6/49 draw held on Aug. 24 for the $1-million guaranteed price.
Morse and McLauchlan, according to a news release from B.C. Lottery Corportation on Wednesday (Sept. 4), plan to pay off their mortgage, invest in their children’s education and fly to Greece first-class with their winnings, “in addition to retiring a few years earlier than expected.”
“It’s surreal,” McLauchlan said. “We’re still processing it.”
Morse said that when she initially checked her ticket, she thought she had won $100,000. She said she was so excited, she ran to tell McLauchlan about it, but her mother-in-law noticed the screen was showing more zeros.
“[McLauchlan’s] mom informed me, it’s not $100,000, it’s a million!” Morse said. “I ran back outside and said I was wrong…it’s a million! I was jumping up and down.”
So far in 2019, B.C. lottery players have redeemed more than $62 million in prize-winning Lotto 6/49 tickets.
Lotto 6/49 is a nationwide lottery game drawn on Wednesdays and Saturdays after 7:30 p.m.
Each draw includes a Guaranteed Prize Draw of $1 million. Players can purchase tickets at any lottery retailer or at PlayNow.com. Players can now check their lottery tickets anytime, anywhere on iOS and Android devices.
