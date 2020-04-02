Photo courtesy Central City Brewers

Surrey brewery distilling hand sanitizer in effort to fight pandemic

Central City Brewers is producing it in bulk and ‘more convenient’ sizes

A local craft brewery has joined the effort to fight the COVID-19 pandemic by now distilling alcohol-based hand sanitizer – especially for front-line workers – in “large bulk formats” as well as “smaller, more convenient sizes.”

The Surrey-based Central City Brewers’ distillery, warehouse and private liquor store are located on Bridgeview Drive. A press release from the company indicates that the production and packaging of its hand-sanitizer will start later this week and will be based on guidelines that the World Health Organization (WHO) has established.

READ ALSO COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

The company says its working closely with the City of Surrey to provide free hand sanitizer to front-line workers, healthcare workers and first-responders battling the pandemic. Otherwise, it will be sold to the public through Central City liquor stores and the company is also working with grocery stores to make it “more widely available.”

“We are facing unprecedented times on a global scale and there is a tremendous need for businesses and people to band together and work to combat this COVID-19 pandemic,” said Brendan Yep, vice-president of sales for the company. “We’ve been in discussions with officials on how we can best support Canadians, and we are truly honoured to be able to contribute and play our part to help our communities.

“Producing hand sanitizers will also enable us to help keep our staff employed during these uncertain times,” Yep said.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

CoronavirusSurrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘A matter of human decency’: Truckers’ union calls on gas stations, rest stops to fully re-open
Next story
‘There can be no ambiguity’: Travellers brought home to B.C. must self-isolate

Just Posted

Surrey brewery distilling hand sanitizer in effort to fight pandemic

Central City Brewers is producing it in bulk and ‘more convenient’ sizes

Claiming she has COVID-19, stranger coughs in Cloverdale woman’s face

Clayton Heights woman will now self-isolate for the next two weeks

Surrey hospital staff fed by Delta restaurant with opening date delayed due to COVID-19

Happy Singh Eats will be ‘an Indian McDonald’s in terms of the price points,’ rep says

IHIT, coroner investigations into March 2019 deaths of South Surrey mother and sons continue

No further suspects sought, IHIT confirms

COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

APRIL 2: More hand sanitizer brewing, help announced for those on income & disability assistance

‘We don’t need this right now’: B.C. man breaks up road rage incident

Two men were throwing punches on Tillicum Road in Saanich on Vancouver Island

‘We will get through this’: B.C. sees new COVID-19 death, but 57% have recovered

A total of 1,066 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus

Canada’s 75% wage subsidy is coming, but not for several weeks: finance minister

Subsidy will cost Canada $71 billion, but push down cost of emergency benefit, Morneau said

COVID-19: ‘The Ballad of Bonnie Henry’ recorded and released

LISTEN: Quick turnaround for song penned by B.C. Order of Canada musician Phil Dwyer

UFV student nurses offering respite to frontline nurses, care aides

Website helping to match volunteers with those who need help with daily errands

B.C. adding $300 to monthly income and disability assistance payments

‘Crisis supplement’ for COVID-19 for April, May and June

‘A matter of human decency’: Truckers’ union calls on gas stations, rest stops to fully re-open

Teamsters Canada wants feds, provinces to put pressure on facilities to re-open for transport workers

Migrant worker advocates blame feds, employers for COVID-19 outbreak at B.C. garden store

Migrant farm worker group calls on government for adequate health and safety requirements

Fraser Valley care home has two confirmed cases of COVID-19

Two residents at Mission’s Chartwell Cedarbrooke Retirement Residence have been diagnosed

Most Read