Surrey brewery distilling hand sanitizer in effort to fight pandemic

A local craft brewery has joined the effort to fight the COVID-19 pandemic by now distilling alcohol-based hand sanitizer – especially for front-line workers – in “large bulk formats” as well as “smaller, more convenient sizes.”

The Surrey-based Central City Brewers’ distillery, warehouse and private liquor store are located on Bridgeview Drive. A press release from the company indicates that the production and packaging of its hand-sanitizer will start later this week and will be based on guidelines that the World Health Organization (WHO) has established.

READ ALSO COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

The company says its working closely with the City of Surrey to provide free hand sanitizer to front-line workers, healthcare workers and first-responders battling the pandemic. Otherwise, it will be sold to the public through Central City liquor stores and the company is also working with grocery stores to make it “more widely available.”

“We are facing unprecedented times on a global scale and there is a tremendous need for businesses and people to band together and work to combat this COVID-19 pandemic,” said Brendan Yep, vice-president of sales for the company. “We’ve been in discussions with officials on how we can best support Canadians, and we are truly honoured to be able to contribute and play our part to help our communities.

“Producing hand sanitizers will also enable us to help keep our staff employed during these uncertain times,” Yep said.



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

CoronavirusSurrey