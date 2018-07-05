Surrey breaks ground on $43M Clayton Community Centre

The $43.5-million Clayton Community Centre is now officially underway in Cloverdale.

Surrey council and project partners broke ground today at the construction site, located along 72 Avenue between 184 and 188 Street.

The 76,000-square foot community centre will have a library, gymnasium, child care facility, art and music studios, several multi-purpose rooms, and a rehearsal hall on the main floor. The second level will contain additional library space, a fitness centre and more multi-purpose rooms.

When the project is completed, the City of Surrey expects it to be the largest Passivhaus facility in the country. Passivhaus, meaning “passive house,” is a rigorous, internationally recognized standard that creates ultra-low energy buildings. Constructing a building to that standard typically increases a project’s budget by 5 to 10 per cent, but can lead to 75 to 95 per cent less energy spent in heating and cooling, according to the Passivhaus Institute.

The design, created by HCMA Architecture + Design, has been shortlisted for a World Architecture Festival award in the Civic Future Projects category.

The project is expected to be complete by mid-2020.



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter