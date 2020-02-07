Diego Guevara (left) and Eric Appelby in photos released by Surrey RCMP on Friday, Feb. 7. Diego Guevara (left) and Eric Appelby in photos released by Surrey RCMP on Friday, Feb. 7.

Surrey boy, 12, found but two 13-year-old boys still missing

Diego Guevara and Eric Appelby, both 13, were last seen 8:15 p.m. Thursday in the 7500-block of 144th Street

The Surrey RCMP says a 12-year-old boy who was reported missing on Thursday night has been “located and is safe,” but police are still looking for two 13-year-old boys.

Still missing are Diego Guevara and Eric Appelby, both last seen at 8:15 p.m. Thursday in the 7500-block of 144th Street.

Appelby is described as South Asian, five feet eight inches tall and 150 pounds with black curly hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black champion hoodie and black pants.

Guevara is Hispanic, five feet nine inches tall, about 130 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black hoodie with white writing on the sleeves and black pants.

Staff Sergeant Joe Johal said their families and police are concerned for their “health and well-being.”

Police ask anyone with information as to their whereabouts to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Meantime, 12-year-old Landon Vangeel-Morgan, who was reported missing at 7:20 p.m. in the 9600-block of 149th Street in Guildford has since been found.

Constable Richard Wright said the Vangeel-Morgan missing person’s case was “unrelated” to the two other boys.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
