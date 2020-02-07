Surrey boy, 12, found but two 13-year-old boys still missing

Diego Guevara and Eric Appelby, both 13, were last seen 8:15 p.m. Thursday in the 7500-block of 144th Street

Diego Guevara (left) and Eric Appelby in photos released by Surrey RCMP on Friday, Feb. 7.

The Surrey RCMP says a 12-year-old boy who was reported missing on Thursday night has been “located and is safe,” but police are still looking for two 13-year-old boys.

Still missing are Diego Guevara and Eric Appelby, both last seen at 8:15 p.m. Thursday in the 7500-block of 144th Street.

Appelby is described as South Asian, five feet eight inches tall and 150 pounds with black curly hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black champion hoodie and black pants.

Guevara is Hispanic, five feet nine inches tall, about 130 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black hoodie with white writing on the sleeves and black pants.

Staff Sergeant Joe Johal said their families and police are concerned for their “health and well-being.”

Police ask anyone with information as to their whereabouts to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Meantime, 12-year-old Landon Vangeel-Morgan, who was reported missing at 7:20 p.m. in the 9600-block of 149th Street in Guildford has since been found.

Constable Richard Wright said the Vangeel-Morgan missing person’s case was “unrelated” to the two other boys.



