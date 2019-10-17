UPDATE: Surrey boy, 11, found safe after going missing at recess

Jakob Cassidy went missing around 10 a.m. Old Yale Elementary this morning

Jakob Cassidy did not return to class after recess this morning at Surrey’s Old Yale Elementary school. (Photo: submitted)

UPDATE: Surrey RCMP say Jakob has been found safe.

Surrey RCMP are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 11-year-old boy named Jakob Cassidy.

Police say he was last seen at Old Yale Elementary School this morning at 10 am.

He did not return to his classroom after recess.

Jakob is Caucasian with a slim build and short reddish-blonde hair.

Police say he was last seen wearing a black and grey jacket, a T-shirt with the letters Y&R (Reckless brand name), black sweat pants and black high top sneakers with red laces.

Police and family are concerned for her health and well-being.

Surrey RCMP Officers are working with Surrey Search and Rescue to locate Jakob.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this person is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.



amy.reid@surreynowleader.com

