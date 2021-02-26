Surrey boat dealer faces 33 charges after ‘complex’ $1.8M fraud investigation

Breakwater Marine on Fraser Highway in Fleetwood, before the boat dealership closed permanently. (Google.com photo)

A Surrey boat dealer appears to be in hot water, now that Surrey RCMP’s financial crimes unit has charged him with 33 counts of fraud- and theft-related crimes.

Police say a “complex investigation” that took close to 20 months has resulted in multiple charges against Breakwater Marine owner Aaron Fell.

“This was a multifaceted investigation involving more than 100 victims who were allegedly defrauded out of approximately $1.8 million combined,” Surrey RCMP say in a news release posted Friday (Feb. 26).

The unit began their investigation in June 2019, after police fielded multiple complaints about fraudulent business practices by the boat dealership, located in Fleetwood, in the 16000-block of Fraser Highway.

A search warrant executed on Aug. 8 of that year resulted in the seizure of multiple boats and documents.

According to the RCMP, Fell, 50, of Surrey, was charged with 33 counts on Thursday (Feb. 26), including 30 counts of fraud-related charges and three counts of theft of property charges.

“This was a complex investigation that required our team to sort and examine a significant number of business and personal records and documentation in order to gather all the evidence,” stated Sergeant Ryan Forbes, of the Surrey RCMP Financial Crimes Unit. “Thanks to our federal and provincial partners who assisted with this investigation.”



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter