Housing construction in Surrey. (Photo: Tom Zytaruk)

Surrey Board of Trade wants ‘interface’ with expert housing panel

Panel to examine trends in renting and owning toward improving access to affordable housing

The Surrey Board of Trade is looking forward to getting down to business with an expert panel on the future of housing supply and affordability.

“There needs to be red tape reductions and innovative local government solutions to increase housing supply,” said Anita Huberman, CEO of the board.

Federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau, B.C. Finance Minister Carole James and B.C. Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Selina Robinson announced the creation of panel on Friday that will examine trends in renting and owning to see what can be done to improve access to affordable housing.

“The Surrey Board of Trade will be asking to interface with the expert panel and welcomes the public consultation model developed with stakeholders to identify and evaluate measures that could address the housing crisis,” Huberman said. “We want to do our part to assist the government in addressing the crisis and would welcome any partnership as it relates to tackling this issue.”


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Vancouver police release video of 2018 assault in hopes of finding suspects
Next story
Dozens of B.C. temperature records smashed as spring brings early warmth

Just Posted

Surrey Board of Trade wants ‘interface’ with expert housing panel

Panel to examine trends in renting and owning toward improving access to affordable housing

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum sets date for 2019 State of the City Address

The event is set for May 7 but a location hasn’t been announced

B.C. poverty reduction strategy unveiled in Surrey

The plan is designed to lift 140,000 people — 50,000 children among them — out of poverty

Surrey seniors the focus of Active Aging Resource Fair on Saturday

Third annual event brings workshops, entertainment and more to Guildford Recreation Centre

CBSA warns of delays at South Surrey border

Infrastructure upgrading means lane closures likely, especially March 20-22

VIDEO: RCMP ask kids to help name soon-to-be police dogs

13 German shepherd puppies will be born this year

B.C. wildfire prevention budget bulked up as dry spring unfolds

Night vision goggles tested for early detection effort

Vernon ordered to reinstate terminated firefighters caught having sex at work

City believes arbitration board erred, exploring options

Dozens of B.C. temperature records smashed as spring brings early warmth

Squamish Airport was the hottest spot in all of Canada on Monday

Hackers seek holes in B.C. Hydro power grid, auditor says

System meets standards, but local outages still a concern

B.C. RCMP stop cyclist with no helmet, find out he’s wanted for murder

Kyle Antonio Dias, 19, to face second-degree murder charge in Toronto

VIDEO: Vancouver police release video of 2018 assault in hopes of finding suspects

The attack happened at about 2 a.m. on Mar. 31, 2018, outside Pierre’s Champagne Lounge in Yaletown

British Columbia Teachers’ Federation welcomes new leader

Teri Mooring will take over as president this summer

Disappearance of Merritt cowboy now deemed suspicious: police

Ben Tyner was reported missing when his riderless horse was discovered on a logging road

Most Read