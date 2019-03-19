Surrey Board of Trade wants ‘interface’ with expert housing panel

Panel to examine trends in renting and owning toward improving access to affordable housing

The Surrey Board of Trade is looking forward to getting down to business with an expert panel on the future of housing supply and affordability.

“There needs to be red tape reductions and innovative local government solutions to increase housing supply,” said Anita Huberman, CEO of the board.

Federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau, B.C. Finance Minister Carole James and B.C. Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Selina Robinson announced the creation of panel on Friday that will examine trends in renting and owning to see what can be done to improve access to affordable housing.

“The Surrey Board of Trade will be asking to interface with the expert panel and welcomes the public consultation model developed with stakeholders to identify and evaluate measures that could address the housing crisis,” Huberman said. “We want to do our part to assist the government in addressing the crisis and would welcome any partnership as it relates to tackling this issue.”



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter