Surrey Board of Trade slams city for budget delay

The Surrey Board of Trade is taking aim at city hall for delaying Surrey’s 2022 budget, calling it “unacceptable.”

Anita Huberman, CEO of the board, says unexpected property tax increases for businesses in 2021, with more expected in the coming year, has resulted in the board receiving numerous complaints.

“It is the second week of December and never before has the City of Surrey budget release been so late,” Huberman said. “Businesses bear the weight of the tax burden and need to be able to plan ahead for tax payments. Further, businesses need the advanced ability to review the budget documents to provide input, as is their right as taxpayers.”

Huberman noted that governments at all levels have put significant tax burdens on business. “This is a critical issue and one which we, as the voice of business in Surrey, will continue to draw attention to. The City needs to be accountable to the taxpayers by providing a reason why there is an unprecedented delay in the release of the budget,” she said.

