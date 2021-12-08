(Unsplash.com photo)

(Unsplash.com photo)

Surrey Board of Trade slams city for budget delay

Board says it’s receiving a lot of complaints that Surrey’s budget is not yet ready for public scrutiny

The Surrey Board of Trade is taking aim at city hall for delaying Surrey’s 2022 budget, calling it “unacceptable.”

Anita Huberman, CEO of the board, says unexpected property tax increases for businesses in 2021, with more expected in the coming year, has resulted in the board receiving numerous complaints.

“It is the second week of December and never before has the City of Surrey budget release been so late,” Huberman said. “Businesses bear the weight of the tax burden and need to be able to plan ahead for tax payments. Further, businesses need the advanced ability to review the budget documents to provide input, as is their right as taxpayers.”

Huberman noted that governments at all levels have put significant tax burdens on business. “This is a critical issue and one which we, as the voice of business in Surrey, will continue to draw attention to. The City needs to be accountable to the taxpayers by providing a reason why there is an unprecedented delay in the release of the budget,” she said.

READ ALSO: Surrey draft budget not yet ready for public review

READ ALSO: Surrey policing transition to cost $17.2M this year, $64M between 2020-2024


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram  and follow Tom on Twitter

budgetCity of Surrey

Previous story
Board member Cheney Cloke asked ‘just out of curiosity’ why the SPS is spending money on the integrated teams when it is not yet operational
Next story
UPDATE: Delta PACs receiving grants for extracurricular activities

Just Posted

Thousands of skaters flocked to Fry’s Corner in Surrey in January 1962. (Photo: Stan McKinnon Collection/Surrey Archives)
SURREY NOW & THEN: 4,000 skaters once filled frozen ‘Fry’s Corner’ for one panoramic photo

(Photo: Lauren Collins)
LIPINSKI: Thanks to ‘the creative and brave,’ Surrey Police Service is proudly taking shape

(File photo: Lauren Collins)
UPDATE: Barricaded Surrey man taken into custody with nobody injured

Toto sports-bet winner Larry Yurkiw. (Submitted photo: BCLC)
$26K sports-bet win for Surrey man who matched 12 of 13 NFL football games