Surrey Board of Trade receives $198K for labour market study

It’s hoped the study will help increase employment opportunities, identify skills shortages

Surrey Board of Trade is receiving close to $200,000 to conduct a “comprehensive” labour market study that aims to “increase employment opportunities for people and support Surrey’s vibrant local economy.”

The funds, announced Feb. 1 by the Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction, are hoped to determine Surrey’s current and anticipated labour market needs and identify skills shortages.

“The Surrey Board of Trade is honoured and pleased to have received close to $200,000 in funding from the B.C. government to deliver on a Surrey workforce strategy report – a current gap in Surrey’s marketplace,” said Anita Huberman, CEO of Surrey Board of Trade. “This is proactive planning for the future of our Surrey businesses and for the skills and talent that they need to thrive in the economy.”

In total, the business group will receive $198,165 to conduct the study, which is set to conclude on Sept. 27 of this year. A government release states the findings will be made public in October.

homelessphoto

(Surrey-Fleetwood MLA Jagrup Brar and Anita Huberman, CEO, Surrey Board of Trade at the Feb. 1 announcement. Submitted photo)

“As one of B.C.’s fastest growing cities, Surrey is planning now for tomorrow’s labour market needs,” said Shane Simpson, Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction. “Funding through WorkBC’s Community Employer Partnerships program will provide new labour market data that will have lasting impacts for Surrey employers, local businesses and skilled workers who are the foundation of a strong, sustainable local economy.”

The funding comes via WorkBC’s Community and Employer Partnerships (CEP) program.

Surrey-Whalley MLA Bruce Ralston is Minister of Jobs, Trade and Technology.

Ralston said this study will “help governments and the business community understand the current and future needs of Surrey’s job market so they can support the labour force and drive economic growth into the future.”

See also: Andrew Scheer at Surrey Board of Trade event today to answer your questions (Feb. 1, 2019)

Jagrup Brar, MLA for Surrey-Fleetwood, said “there’s no question that people looking to develop, launch and build successful businesses in Surrey will benefit from the findings of this new labour market study.”

“Local people looking to plan their careers and train for in-demand jobs will benefit from this information too. Surrey is known for its innovation in business and community building. I look forward to seeing the study’s positive impact on Surrey’s labour market,” Brar added.


