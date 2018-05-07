Surrey Board of Trade pulls events from Sheraton hotel

The Surrey Board of Trade is pulling its May and June events scheduled to be held at the Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel because of a labour dispute between the hotel and its unionized employees.

This includes the Surrey Mayor’s Annual State of the City luncheon. Anita Huberman, CEO of the board, said Monday its International Trade Awards event set for this coming Thursday has been rescheduled to Thursday, Sept. 13, at the Civic Hotel.

The Sheraton’s 120 unionized employees have been on strike since 4 a.m. Tuesday, May 1.

“Unfortunately, the current labour situation at the Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel has prompted the Surrey Board of Trade to postpone the event to the Fall,” Huberman said. “All other events that are currently scheduled at the Sheraton Hotel in the months of May and June will be relocated to another location, including the Surrey Mayor’s Annual State of the City Lunch.”

Asked where, Huberman told the Now-Leader, “I’ll know on Wednesday. Some will be at the Civic. Others will be elsewhere.”

Huberman said the board attempted to secure another venue for the international trade awards “but due to time constraints rescheduling the event was the better option.

“On behalf of the Surrey Board of Trade,” she said, “I apologise for this inconvenience. It is even more clearer now that Surrey needs more professional banquet space that accommodates a large number of guests than even before.”

Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner could not be immediately reached for reaction.



