Surrey Board of Trade posts callout for canvassers for policing referendum petition

Tweet, email to members asks people to consider being a canvasser for the petition

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum speaks at a press conference about the provincial government approving the city’s municipal police transition plan in 2019. He is joined by councillors (from left) Mandeep Nagra, Allison Patton and Doug Elford. (File photo: Lauren Collins)

The Surrey Board of Trade has sent out an email to members asking them to consider being a canvasser for the petition to conduct a Surrey policing binding referendum.

In the email Thursday (July 15), it says “a transformational public safety shift is taking place in Surrey, soon to be the largest city in British Columbia. Because public safety matters to business, the Surrey Board of Trade is sending this to you and asking for your consideration to be a canvasser for the initiative to conduct a Surrey policing binding referendum.”

In a tweet later that day, it says the initiative needs canvassers to collect signatures throughout B.C.

Have you heard about the initiative to conduct a #SurreyBC policing binding referendum? https://t.co/A83mhGXrEN The initiative needs canvassers to collect signatures throughout BC. To help:

1️⃣ Fill out the form: https://t.co/mv1qnPuY4S

2️⃣ Submit it to info@surreypolicevote.ca. pic.twitter.com/IS60Wncd8o — SurreyBoardofTrade (@SBofT) July 15, 2021

It was on June 17 that Elections BC announced it had approved the application for the initiative petition, which will be issued to Darlene Bennett on Aug. 16, 2021.

READ ALSO: Elections BC approves petition application for referendum on Surrey policing transition, June 17, 2021

Bennett has 90 days to collect signatures from at least 10 per cent of the registered voters in each of B.C.’s 87 electoral districts. The 10-per-cent signature threshold must be met in every electoral district in order for the petition to be successful, Elections BC notes.

Registered voters, as of Monday, Aug. 16, may sign the petition once for the electoral district they are registered in.



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

surrey rcmp