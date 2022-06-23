(File photo: Elections BC)

(File photo: Elections BC)

Surrey Board of Trade plans 3 ‘election dialogues’

Events will be for school trustee, councillor and mayoral candidates

The Surrey Board of Trade has plans for three “election dialogues” for the upcoming civic election.

The three events, which will be held at the Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel, will be for the school trustee, councillor and mayoral candidates.

The first “dialogue” will be for school trustee candidates on Sept. 14, followed by one for councillors on Sept. 29 and ending with one for the mayoral candidates on Oct. 5.

All election dialogues will run from 6 to 8 p.m., with registration at 5:30 p.m. Candidates who plan to participate must register in advance by emailing jasroop@businessinsurrey.com.

“All of the decisions that these positions make affect businesses and the livability of Surrey and our region,” said Anita Huberman, president and CEO, Surrey Board of Trade.

“I encourage you to attend these important dialogues focused on economic topics to find out about each candidate’s platform. Democracy works best when voters are fully informed.”

The 2022 civic election is Oct. 15.


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

BC Election 2022City of SurreyElection 2022

Previous story
MPs pass ‘extreme intoxication’ bill in expedited process, Senate weighs doing same
Next story
Province cancels controversial $789M Royal BC Museum rebuild

Just Posted

Linda Annis, executive director of Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers, says not to leave garage door openers in your car. “No need to smash windows or jimmy door locks on your home if they can just roll up your garage door,” she said. Annis held a media event in Cloverdale June 23 to highlight tips to prevent crime as the summer vacation season starts. (Photo: Submitted)
Burglars ‘switching tactics’ says Linda Annis

Law Society of B.C. (Black Press Media file photo)
Surrey lawyer barred from practicing law for 12 years

Left to right: Kat Siemens, Savannah Browne and Susan J. Falk collaborated to create the Paris Salon exhibit, set to open next month. (Contributed photo)
Paris-themed art exhibit scheduled for White Rock gallery

Statue of Lady Justice at B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Surrey man accused of forcing woman into ‘sexual activity’ with his dog