Surrey Board of Trade joins Canada-wide vaccine coalition

Surrey is in the 61 to 80 per cent vaccination rate range for first doses for those aged 18 and older

Fraser Health held a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran Sahib in Surrey on Friday, May 7, 2021. Roughly 400 people pre-registered to get their vaccine the week before. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

The Surrey Board of Trade has joined a nationwide coalition aimed at getting “Canadians back together, faster.”

In a release Wednesday (June 2), board CEO Anita Huberman said that by joining the Faster, Together coalition, it “adds to our Say Yes to Vaccination campaign.”

READ ALSO: Surrey Board of Trade launches campaign to promote COVID-19 vaccination, April 20, 2021

Joining the coalition is a “voluntary effort of a wide variety of people working together to promote COVID-19 vaccine acceptance and help speed a recovery from this pandemic,” reads the release.

According to its website, it is a “coalition of the willing that includes major industry and sector organizations, businesses and individuals.”

Huberman added the Surrey Board of Trade is looking forward to achieving a high-immunization threshold, “and ultimately community immunity.”

“Surrey is the hardest hit area in the Fraser Health region. We need to work together, utilizing our vast connections, to boost local vaccination rates.”

Based on the May 27 weekly data summary from the BC Centre for Disease Control, all of Surrey is in the 61 to 80 per cent vaccination rate for first doses for those aged 18 and older. That’s up from the week prior, which showed Surrey ranging from 41 to 80 per cent.



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Coronavirus