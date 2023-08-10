Surrey Board of Trade issues 7 asks for next federal budget

The Surrey Board of Trade has submitted a wish list of recommendations it hopes will be included in the 2024 federal budget, with seven key points.

Anita Huberman, CEO of the board, says “this federal budget needs to support business.”

Its seven priorities include a comprehensive tax review, increased electrical vehicle battery recycling plants, guaranteed support and funding of port infrastructure projects, omission of oil and gas projects from sustainable finance taxonomies, an accelerated permanent federal transit fund to begin in 2024, to limit interest rate increases and focus on fiscal prudence and achieving budget surpluses in the next five years, and create a “blockchain” centre of excellence and research institute in each region of Canada to stimulate research and development, and work with international partners to build innovation in the blockchain sector.

