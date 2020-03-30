Surrey Board of Trade helping businesses access COVID-19 programs

‘So many businesses have either phoned or emailed not only myself but my staff in tears,’ CEO Anita Huberman says

The Surrey Board of Trade is working to keep its members connected and to help them access government help during the pandemic.

Anita Huberman, CEO for the board, said her organization has operated under “ground zero principles” as of March 17, re-deploying staff to not only strive to keep its business membership connected through email and social media “but also to phone each and every member” in order to keep in touch.

“We’ve been hearing from members, of course, by email on more specific questions they have for business support because, as you say, the information it changes so rapidly,” she said. “A lot of these measures are fluid and changing and we’re trying to update it best as we can but out ability to connect with different ministers, different government connections for more specific questions has been a value that we’ve been able to give.”

Huberman said she’s encouraged that the City of Surrey is having a weekly pandemic committee meeting every Friday afternoon “with the different business organizations, associations so they understand what is happening on the ground so that they can act. That is something we really advocated for and finally they agreed to it.”

The first was March 27. It’s an opportunity, Huberman said, to convey to the committee what businesses are saying in terms of how the pandemic impacts them.

“The last two weeks have been quite challenging, quite emotional,” she said. “So many businesses have either phoned or emailed not only myself but my staff in tears. Their dreams have been temporarily disabled and they’ve had to lay off workers, they’re trying to access government programming.”

READ ALSO: Canada expands 75% wage subsidy to COVID-19 affected businesses of all sizes: Trudeau

READ ALSO: Pandemic causing havoc for Surrey businesses

“Business has really been feeling the pain since March 15,” Huberman noted. “These are really challenging times for businesses, not only small and medium-sized, but all businesses.”

While communication continues through a variety of mechanisms, she said, “We haven’t felt the value of in-person communication more than we do now.”

Huberman said all the meetings have been “virtual,” moderated by SBoT, “and the city manager has been absolutely great in listening and hearing our concerns, my concerns and responding to them in real time.

“In no time did we think we’d be facing this.”

She wouldn’t hazard a guess at how many Surrey businesses have closed, though.

“It’s too unwieldy. We’re sending out a survey, actually, through our provincial chamber which will be Surrey specific, but it is going toward the whole province so that we have good data on the ground, and that will be forthcoming.”

Huberman said Surrey Board of Trade members are concerned about government red tape in their quest for help, she said, and the board is helping them navigate through this.

“Absolutely the number one question that I get is ‘Where do I go – these links are too confusing,” she said, and “I don’t know who to talk to.

“Amongst the business community, they’re looking to talk to someone in person, but I do have to say that the government – the provincial and federal government – their civil service has been absolutely great in real response time to questions that I’ve had.”

“Both levels of government, even our local government, no one was prepared for this.”


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

CoronavirusSurrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada expands 75% wage subsidy to COVID-19 affected businesses of all sizes: Trudeau

Just Posted

Surrey Board of Trade helping businesses access COVID-19 programs

‘So many businesses have either phoned or emailed not only myself but my staff in tears,’ CEO Anita Huberman says

Social media a blessing and a curse during time of crisis: B.C. communication expert

‘In moments of crisis, fear is very real and palpable,’ says SFU’s Peter Chow-White

Weekend crowds at South Surrey parks, waterfront cause concern

RCMP and bylaw officials attended Crescent Beach Sunday, police confirm

COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

MARCH 30: Lifelabs reduces public hours, Ottawa’s proposed wage-subsidy program expanded

OBITUARY: Sherrold Haddad brought giant Canadian flag to Surrey car dealership, built community

‘An amazing man, business person and community leader,’ friend Bruce Hayne posted to Facebook

Canada expands 75% wage subsidy to COVID-19 affected businesses of all sizes: Trudeau

Program will provide up to $847 per week for each worker

LifeLabs reducing public hours as it assists with COVID-19 testing

Coronavirus tests not done at B.C. patient centres, referrals only

24,000 Canadian Forces members ready for COVID-19 response: Defence Minister

No direct requests made by premiers yet, national defence minister says

IN DEPTH: How B.C. emptied its hospitals to prepare for COVID-19

Thousands of beds have been freed up, but patients and seniors have had to sacrifice

‘Nothing concrete’: Tenants, landlords lack details after B.C. unveils COVID-19 rental aid

Single mom in Golden says she’s already going to the food bank after being laid off

B.C. is seeing the highest rate of COVID-19 recovery in Canada, and there’s a few reasons why

British Columbia was one of the first to see rise in COVID-19 cases, and has also switched up testing

Crucial details of Ottawa’s proposed wage subsidy program expected today

The government has rolled out a bailout package totalling more than $200 billion

14-day quarantine is key, but hospitals preparing for potential COVID-19 ‘surge’: Tam

Influx of snowbirds, March break travellers expected

World COVID-19 morning update: Olympics delayed one year; 12,000 health care workers infected

Comprehensive world news update: Lockdown in UK showing signs of hope

Most Read