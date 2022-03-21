Surrey Board of Trade calls on feds to legislate striking CP employees back to work

‘Surrey’s agricultural exports are a critical piece of food security for all of Canada,’ board CEO Anita Huberman says

The Surrey Board of Trade is urging the federal government to legislate striking Canadian Pacific Railway employees back to work but local Liberal MPs say they want the give the collective bargaining process a chance to play out.

Workers began picketing on Sunday and Anita Huberman, CEO of the board, is particularly concerned about what impact it will have on Surrey’s agricultural sector, which occupies about a third of the city’s land.

“We hope for resolution very soon,” Huberman told the Now-Leader on Monday. “It really is the perfect storm right now.”

Ken Hardie, Liberal MP for Fleetwood-Port Kells, said Monday that Canada’s labour minister is in Calgary overseeing efforts by government mediators to get the employer and employees to an agreement.

“That’s our preferred approach to this,” he said. “The good news is that everybody is still at the table, they’re still talking, and as long as that’s going on we would prefer that the collective bargaining process run its course.”

Meantime, Huberman fears the strike “will have a devastating impact on the entire agriculture value-chain that has already suffered through drought, wildfires, flooding, blockades, the pandemic, snowfall and more.”

The board of trade is also calling on the government to designate rail service essential. The Teamsters Canada Rail Conference represents roughly 3,000 locomotive engineers, conductors and train and yard employees throughout Canada. The union and employer are in dispute over 26 issues including wages and pension.

“The impacts will be felt mostly by Canadian consumers not only at the grocery store but through the hospitality industry as well as events serving food will face significant price surges and supply challenges,” Huberman said. “Railways need to move fertilizer, potash, nitrogen and other crop chemicals to retail locations just ahead of spring planting. Without such products, harvests will be reduced.

“Surrey’s agricultural exports are a critical piece of food security for all of Canada.”

Huberman noted that Surrey is home to close to 500 farms which generate more that $165 million in economic activity annually.

“A substantial percentage of BC’s farm revenue is generated in Surrey – one of the richest growing areas in Canada because of its favourable soils, mild climate, and extended growing season. Surrey farmers produce a large percentage of BC’s celery, carrots, onions, and lettuce. Other crops produced in Surrey include potatoes, blueberries, and greenhouse and nursery crops. Forage and pasture are also significant farm uses,” she said.

Sukh Dhaliwal, Liberal MP for Surrey-Newton, said the government has since December been working with both parties toward reaching an agreement. “We all know Canadians have worked hard over the past two years throughout the pandemic and to find collective solutions for our collective challenges and now they want the same from such people on our national economy.”

