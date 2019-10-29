Dancers on stage at the 2019 Surrey Festival of Dance at Surrey Arts Centre. (File photo: Lauren Collins)

Surrey Board of Trade calls for more arts, culture infrastructure

SBOT finds Surrey’s inventory of significant arts facilities ‘compares poorly to other Canadian cities’

The Surrey Board of Trade has released a recommendation paper that urges the City of Surrey to create a “more robust, aggressive and focused” arts and culture strategy to “bring positive change in communities.”

The report, released Tuesday, notes that Surrey’s inventory of significant arts facilities “compares poorly to other Canadian cities, many of which have lower populations than Surrey.”

According to the report, Surrey’s performing arts seat inventory was significantly lower than any of the bench-marked cities – and less than half the inventory of Vancouver or Seattle.

The report argues Surrey needs “to make significant strides, leveraged by City capital investment, other levels of government, and private sector funding, in building new cultural infrastructure.”

“We are building a city of great cultural spaces, but there is still so much more work to do,” said Anita Huberman, CEO of SBOT, in a release. “The creation of new arts and culture infrastructure continues to lag behind population growth. For the next 10 years, it is vitally important that we focus on activating arts and culture infrastructure in all areas of Surrey.”

The paper’s release comes as Surrey council is amid budget deliberations. Last year, several civic amenity projects were “postponed” in the city’s controversial budget that passed in a split 5-4 vote. Delayed projects included an ice arena in Cloverdale, as well as the acquisition of land for a performing arts centre in City Centre.

That delayed arts facility is among the amenities the SBOT argues the city needs.

“We need Anchor Spaces such as a Music Centre; Incubator Spaces; Major Community Arts Centres such as a Performing Arts Centre, Galleries, Art Incubator, and Film Centre; and Small Community Arts Centres such as a Performing Arts Youth Centre, and other community spaces,” the SBOT’s recommendation states. “These new spaces can have a positive effect on the lives of artists and the cultural life of Surrey residents and workers.”

READ ALSO: Disappointment, frustration after Surrey council votes to approve budget

SEE MORE: Surrey councillor vows to push for Cloverdale rink in this year’s budget

SBOT also calls for infrastructure that reflects demographic changes and population growth, with an eye to focus on underserved areas in the city, and wants to see the protection of current amenities.

Tourism is another focus of the SBOT report, which calls for continued investment in the creation of new tourism infrastructure.

SBOT’s recommendation paper explores the following other areas: Surrey as an arts capital; Surrey as a destination; marketing/branding to businesses/residents; supporting local artists; and Surrey’s musical city potential.

“To ensure Surrey continues to be an opportunity city, an economic development focus on tourism, arts and culture, with a commitment to building or working on needed assets in collaboration with the private sector, is essential to supporting and attracting business and ensuring a sustainable workforce,” said Huberman.

Read the full report at businessinsurrey.com.

The Now-Leader has contacted the Mayor’s Office for comment.


amy.reid@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Amy on Twitter

Previous story
PM turns to Anne McLellan, once Alberta’s only federal Liberal, to help form government
Next story
‘Speak English in Canada’: Woman rants at staff in Burnaby Shoppers Drug Mart

Just Posted

Surrey Board of Trade calls for more arts, culture infrastructure

SBOT finds Surrey’s inventory of significant arts facilities ‘compares poorly to other Canadian cities’

Launch of Surrey’s new program registration system will mean five-day shutdown

It’s all part of a new City of Surrey website, expected to launch in early 2020

Surrey school district websites now available in 103 languages

Includes all individual school websites

Delta’s Francis among five athletes named to BC Sports Hall of Fame

Kirk McLean, Alex Stieda and Sonja Gaudet among other 2020 inductees

Ten teams set to hit court at Peace Arch News Classic volleyball tournament

Annual event set for South Surrey’s Semiahmoo Secondary

‘Speak English in Canada’: Woman rants at staff in Burnaby Shoppers Drug Mart

The clip was posted by Allen Tee on Facebook and viewed 156,000 times as of Tuesday morning

Victoria man’s ‘mongrel’ scooter saves him from three charges

Terrance John Wojtkiw had no drivers licence, scooter had no licence plate

Puppy suffers ‘horrific injuries’ after falling out of truck in Williams Lake

Motorists reminded to travel with pets kept inside vehicles

13-year-old boys investigated for sexual touching at B.C. corn maze

‘We know that this aggressive behaviour towards women starts somewhere,’ says Saanich police officer

B.C. vice-principal let go after checking boys’ underwear to see who left feces in bathroom

French school teacher wanted to find the culprit

VIDEO: Does your dog hate wearing a Halloween costume?

Try a less restrictive one, experts say

ICBC improving, but not yet out of the red, B.C. minister says

David Eby refutes reports of staff increase, ‘dividend’ to province

PM turns to Anne McLellan, once Alberta’s only federal Liberal, to help form government

Also tapped to assist is Canada’s ambassador to France, Isabelle Hudon

Saving for a down payment on your first home takes a careful plan

Financial consumer agency says minimum is 5% of purchase price if you plan to spend $500,000 or less

Most Read