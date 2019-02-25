Forbes Media chairman Steve Forbes has been announced as the keynote speaker for the Surrey Board of Trade innovation awards in November. (Photo: Surrey Board of Trade)

Surrey Board of Trade announces Forbes Media chairman as keynote speaker at innovation awards

Annual awards at Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel in November

Surrey Board of Trade has announced that Forbes Media chairman, Steve Forbes, will be the keynote speaker at the Surrey Innovation Awards later this year.

Forbes, the chairman and editor-in-chief of Forbes Media, will be the keynote speaker at the awards lunch on Nov. 20, according to a news release from SBoT Monday (Feb. 25).

Forbes, according to the SBoT release, writes editorials for each edition ‘Forbes.’

“A widely respected economic prognosticator, he is the only writer to have won the highly prestigious Crystal Owl Award four times. The prize was formerly given by U.S. Steel Corporation to the financial journalist whose economic forecasts for the coming year proved most accurate,” the release reads.

His latest book Reviving America: How Repealing Obamacare, Replacing the Tax Code and Reforming the The Fed will Restore Hope and Prosperity, which was co-authored by Elizabeth Ames, was released in December, according to forbes.com.

The release says that forbes.com “has become one of the world’s most influential websites, with nearly 75 million unique visitors a month.”

“The company’s flagship publication, *Forbes, *is the nation’s leading business magazine, with a readership of 6.2 million in the USA. The company’s 38 local editions around the world, including *Forbes Asia, *together have a circulation of almost 1.2 million,” the release reads.

The sixth annual Surrey Innovation Awards lunch will be held at the Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel (15269 104th Ave.) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The awards celebrate, educate and connect “innovators all across industries by Surrey businesses and helps make Surrey a recognized hub of innovation by igniting a new narrative for our city, strengthening its economic future and building the spirit of innovation.”

Tickets are $175 or $1,925 for a table of 11 people. Tickets can be purchased online at businessinsurrey.com or by calling 604-581-7130.


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATED: Wind warning ends for Fraser Valley
Next story
Youth won’t be charged for posting gun photo, say Chilliwack RCMP

Just Posted

‘Underdog’ Holy Cross boys of Surrey win Fraser Valley basketball title for the first time

In 4A division final, Crusaders top Terry Fox Ravens in front of 1,900 spectators in Langley

Surrey Board of Trade announces Forbes Media chairman as keynote speaker at innovation awards

Annual awards at Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel in November

PHOTOS: Cloverdale’s Coldest Night of the Year breaks fundraising record

More than $90,000 raised for Cloverdale Community Kitchen

Here for Kids Expo and Pet Fair to return to Cloverdale this spring

Popular kids and pet fair will return to the fairgrounds on April 13, 14

Delta police arrest three, seize guns and drugs from Surrey residence

“Project Infinity” focused on operations connected with the Brother’s Keepers gang

Powder pandemonium: Video goes viral after B.C. ski resort receives 55cm of snow

Rope drop video attracts 126,000 views in 24 hours after Fernie Alpine Resort receives 55cm of snow

All measles cases in Vancouver outbreak came from abroad, officials says

Best defence against the measles is to get both MMR vaccines

Youth won’t be charged for posting gun photo, say Chilliwack RCMP

Police say incident a reminder for kids to think before posting to social media

Trudeau should be ordered to explain his actions on SCN-Lavalin: Scheer

Liberals don’t appear ready to support the Conservative motion to call Trudeau to testify

Human remains found at scene of fire near Tofino

The remains were discovered as officials were investigating a structure fire in Warn Bay

Mortgage test, high supply to cool B.C. housing prices in 2019, report says

The BC Real Estate Association says new lending rules are still affecting buyers

Six arrested at Maple Ridge’s tent city

Police, firefighters and bylaw officers were enforcing a court injunction granted to the city

Harrison Hot Springs Resort pools reopen after Fraser Health closure

The closure came after complaints from people who got rashes after using the pool

Kids behind phony radio call in Campbell River get a talking to

Appeal galvanized RCMP and media in attempt to locate the emergency

Most Read