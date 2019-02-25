Surrey Board of Trade announces Forbes Media chairman as keynote speaker at innovation awards

Forbes Media chairman Steve Forbes has been announced as the keynote speaker for the Surrey Board of Trade innovation awards in November. (Photo: Surrey Board of Trade)

Surrey Board of Trade has announced that Forbes Media chairman, Steve Forbes, will be the keynote speaker at the Surrey Innovation Awards later this year.

Forbes, the chairman and editor-in-chief of Forbes Media, will be the keynote speaker at the awards lunch on Nov. 20, according to a news release from SBoT Monday (Feb. 25).

Forbes, according to the SBoT release, writes editorials for each edition ‘Forbes.’

“A widely respected economic prognosticator, he is the only writer to have won the highly prestigious Crystal Owl Award four times. The prize was formerly given by U.S. Steel Corporation to the financial journalist whose economic forecasts for the coming year proved most accurate,” the release reads.

His latest book Reviving America: How Repealing Obamacare, Replacing the Tax Code and Reforming the The Fed will Restore Hope and Prosperity, which was co-authored by Elizabeth Ames, was released in December, according to forbes.com.

The release says that forbes.com “has become one of the world’s most influential websites, with nearly 75 million unique visitors a month.”

“The company’s flagship publication, *Forbes, *is the nation’s leading business magazine, with a readership of 6.2 million in the USA. The company’s 38 local editions around the world, including *Forbes Asia, *together have a circulation of almost 1.2 million,” the release reads.

The sixth annual Surrey Innovation Awards lunch will be held at the Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel (15269 104th Ave.) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The awards celebrate, educate and connect “innovators all across industries by Surrey businesses and helps make Surrey a recognized hub of innovation by igniting a new narrative for our city, strengthening its economic future and building the spirit of innovation.”

Tickets are $175 or $1,925 for a table of 11 people. Tickets can be purchased online at businessinsurrey.com or by calling 604-581-7130.



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter