(Photo: City of Surrey)

(Photo: City of Surrey)

Surrey backs ‘Canada Day Drumming’ world-record attempt; sign up by June 23

‘Everyone is welcome to join this free, exciting initiative and help us set this new record’

Surrey’s 2021 Canada Day event will involve a world-record attempt for the most people performing a drum roll online simultaneously.

A “Canada Day Drumming” event is planned separately, but supported by organizers of Surrey’s virtual celebration on Thursday, July 1, and Surrey residents are invited to get involved.

The gathering of drums “joins people from all cultural backgrounds across the world to come together to promote diversity and multicultural harmony,” according to event planners.

The Canada Day Drumming virtual celebration takes place at 10 a.m. July 1, and Surrey’s virtual event broadcast begins at 10:30 a.m.

“So far, we have 13 countries, 86 Canadian cities and 17 international cities registered,” Richard Wong, national chair of the Legacy 150 Celebration Society, says in a news release sent by Surrey city hall.

“Everyone is welcome to join this free, exciting initiative and help us set this new record. Registration at www.CanadaDayDrumming.com is easy and ends on June 23, so we encourage you to register today.”

A promo video is posted to the website.

The Guinness World Records attempt will be broadcast live across participating Canadian cities and on social media platforms. The record will be achieved once registered individuals or groups are shown to be drumming simultaneously for five minutes starting at 10:15 a.m. on July 1. If the record is achieved, all registered participants will be eligible to purchase an official Certificate of Participation issued by Guinness World Records.

• RELATED STORY: ‘Red Sneakers’ for contest-winning musician on Surrey’s Canada Day livestream.

Following the world record attempt, Virtual Surrey Canada Day’s Family and Evening Show will experience Surrey’s Canadrum video featuring multicultural drummers playing dhol and Indigenous drums.

The celebration will this year feature Buffy Sainte-Marie, Walk off the Earth and Jim Cuddy, along with Bedouin Soundclash, William Prince, JoJo Mason, Celeigh Cardinal and others.

The Downtown Surrey BIA will be handing out free Canada-themed craft kits at Central City Shopping Centre on Thursday, June 24 from 1 to 7 p.m. Instructions on how to make these crafts will be aired within the livestream during the Family Show at 10:30 a.m.

The Virtual Surrey Canada Day will be shown on Facebook (@SurreyCanadaDay) and the City of Surrey YouTube channel (@CityofSurrey). Programming begins at 10:30 a.m. for kids and seniors, with a 6 p.m. for the main event.

More details are posted to surrey.ca/canadaday.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Pilots say no reason to continue quarantines for vaccinated international travellers
Next story
UPDATE: White Rock senior reported missing has been located

Just Posted

Point Roberts is part of the mainland United States but not physically connected to it, to reach the community by land one must pass through Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Closed Canadian border leaves Point Roberts’ only grocery store on verge of closure

‘We’re Americans but we’re not attached to America. It’s easy to forget we’re here,’ says owner Ali Hayton

A sulcata tortoise hitches a ride with Kelsey Langille, animal care coordinator with the Urban Safari Rescue Society. Fully grown, a sulcata tortoise can weigh 300 pounds. (Photo: Ursula Maxwell-Lewis)
COLUMN: Urban Safari animals survive with dedicated help from friends

‘When COVID hit, it knocked the stuffing out of us’: Sharon Doucette

Sandra Borger, visitor experience coordinator with the Museum of Surrey, tours the exhibit “Trailblazing: Women in Canada Since 1867,” which opens in the museum’s feature gallery June 24. (Photo: Museum of Surrey)
‘Trailblazing women’ exhibit to open at Museum of Surrey

Travelling exhibition to open June 24

Health Minister Adrian Dix announced in December that Surrey’s new hospital will be located in Cloverdale, next to KPU. (File photo: Malin Jordan)
Health minister expects construction of Surrey’s new hospital in Cloverdale to begin in 2023, open in 2027

Adrian Dix spoke Tuesday in a Zoom meeting hosted by the Surrey Board of Trade concerning the new hospital

Rapper Vanshu in the “Save Bear Creek” video. (Photo: youtube.com)
VIDEO: Rapper’s song aims to ‘Save Bear Creek’ in Surrey, with ‘Dear Doug’ lyrics

‘For a lot of us this park isn’t a park, it’s like a home,’ Vanshu raps

The border crossing into the United States is seen during the COVID-19 pandemic in Lacolle, Que. on February 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
VIDEO: Border quarantine to soon lift for fully vaccinated Canadians

Eligible travellers must still take multiple COVID-19 tests

Children walk with their parents to Sherwood Park Elementary in North Vancouver for the first day back to school on Sept. 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Study reassures parents, teachers that COVID-19 infrequently shared at school

Federally funded study in Vancouver finds risk at school and in the community was identical

Conservative MP Kevin Waugh rises during Question Period in the House of Commons Tuesday April 13, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Single-game sports betting about to become legal in Canada

Senate passes bill to take sports gambling away from overseas agencies

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Robin Sanford and her fiance Simon Park were married in an impromptu ceremony at Abbotsford Regional Hospital on June 16. (Submitted photo)
Mom dies day after witnessing daughter’s hospital wedding in Abbotsford

Nurses help arrange impromptu ceremony in 3 hours for bride and groom

B.C. Finance Minister Selina Robinson with Premier John Horgan after the budget speech Tuesday, April 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. home owner grant won’t be altered, despite expert advice

Tax break for residences worth up to $1.6 million too popular

B.C. conservation officer Sgt. Todd Hunter said a black bear is believed to have killed local livestock. (THE NEWS/files)
Black bear believed to have killed miniature donkey in Maple Ridge

Trap set for predator that has been killing livestock

Penticton mayor John Vassilaki and Minister of Housing David Eby have been battling over the Victory Church shelter and BC Housing projects in the city. (File photos)
Penticton heads to court over homeless shelter as BC Housing audit begins

The city was not satisfied with the response from Minister David Eby regarding the ongoing situation

People enjoy the sun at Woodbine Beach on June 19, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin
BC Hydro assures customers it has ‘more than enough’ power to weather the heatwave

Despite an increase of pressure on the Western grid, blackouts are not expected like in some U.S. states

Most Read