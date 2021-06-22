Surrey backs ‘Canada Day Drumming’ world-record attempt; sign up by June 23

‘Everyone is welcome to join this free, exciting initiative and help us set this new record’

Surrey’s 2021 Canada Day event will involve a world-record attempt for the most people performing a drum roll online simultaneously.

A “Canada Day Drumming” event is planned separately, but supported by organizers of Surrey’s virtual celebration on Thursday, July 1, and Surrey residents are invited to get involved.

The gathering of drums “joins people from all cultural backgrounds across the world to come together to promote diversity and multicultural harmony,” according to event planners.

The Canada Day Drumming virtual celebration takes place at 10 a.m. July 1, and Surrey’s virtual event broadcast begins at 10:30 a.m.

“So far, we have 13 countries, 86 Canadian cities and 17 international cities registered,” Richard Wong, national chair of the Legacy 150 Celebration Society, says in a news release sent by Surrey city hall.

“Everyone is welcome to join this free, exciting initiative and help us set this new record. Registration at www.CanadaDayDrumming.com is easy and ends on June 23, so we encourage you to register today.”

A promo video is posted to the website.

The Guinness World Records attempt will be broadcast live across participating Canadian cities and on social media platforms. The record will be achieved once registered individuals or groups are shown to be drumming simultaneously for five minutes starting at 10:15 a.m. on July 1. If the record is achieved, all registered participants will be eligible to purchase an official Certificate of Participation issued by Guinness World Records.

• RELATED STORY: ‘Red Sneakers’ for contest-winning musician on Surrey’s Canada Day livestream.

Following the world record attempt, Virtual Surrey Canada Day’s Family and Evening Show will experience Surrey’s Canadrum video featuring multicultural drummers playing dhol and Indigenous drums.

The celebration will this year feature Buffy Sainte-Marie, Walk off the Earth and Jim Cuddy, along with Bedouin Soundclash, William Prince, JoJo Mason, Celeigh Cardinal and others.

The Downtown Surrey BIA will be handing out free Canada-themed craft kits at Central City Shopping Centre on Thursday, June 24 from 1 to 7 p.m. Instructions on how to make these crafts will be aired within the livestream during the Family Show at 10:30 a.m.

The Virtual Surrey Canada Day will be shown on Facebook (@SurreyCanadaDay) and the City of Surrey YouTube channel (@CityofSurrey). Programming begins at 10:30 a.m. for kids and seniors, with a 6 p.m. for the main event.

More details are posted to surrey.ca/canadaday.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

