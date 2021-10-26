Screen shot of Surrey city council

Screen shot of Surrey city council

Surrey awards $1.155M contract for work on 5 energy transfer stations

They are to be located in Whalley with work to begin next month

Surrey city council awarded a $1.155 million contract to Division 15 Mechanical Ltd. for the construction of five energy transfer stations in Whalley.

Council approved the contract on Oct. 18. A corporate report by general manager of engineering Scott Neuman states the work is related to the supply, installation and commissioning of electrical and mechanical equipment for the five stations, at five buildings for transferring thermal energy to them from a distribution piping system.

The projects are at Anthem Georgetown (13685-102 Ave.), One Central West Village (13350 Central Ave.), Legion Veterans Village (13525-106 Ave.), Holland Townline (10158-133 St.), and Centra (13852-101 Ave.) with the work expected to begin next month and be completed by November 2022.

The city received five tender submissions.


