Surrey Arts Centre at Bear Creek Park. (File photo)

Surrey Arts Centre gets $400K from feds for lighting, other upgrades

Cloverdale-Langley City MP John Aldag announced the funding in Langley on Sept. 5

The federal government has announced it is giving a $400,000 boost to the Surrey Arts Centre.

The money will pay for updates to LED light fixtures as well as the facility’s heating and cooling system.

“This modernization will result in greater energy efficiency and climate control in the theatres, which will benefit artists, staff and audience,” notes a government release.

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum said the funding will provide for “needed, energy-efficient upgrades to Surrey’s artistic infrastructure, which will increase the comfort and enjoyment for our residents as they experience the creative offerings of the Surrey Arts Centre.”

A release notes the City of Surrey owns and manages the Surrey Arts Centre, which has operated as a roadhouse and professional performing arts venue since 1967.

Located in Bear Creek Park along 88th Avenue, the facility was built in 1982 and includes the Main Stage, the Studio Theatre and the Surrey Art Gallery. It is also home to the Surrey International Children’s Festival.

Cloverdale-Langley City MP John Aldag made the funding announcement in Langley on Thursday, Sept. 5, where he also announced $3 million for a new cultural centre and museum complex near the Fort Langley National Historic Site. That 36,000-square-foot facility will be called Fort Langley Museums Heritage Centre, which will house the Langley Centennial Museum and a new Indigenous museum developed with the Kwantlen First Nation. It will also have a 166-seat theatre, a printmaking studio and multipurpose space.

“As curators and stewards of culture and history, museums play an essential role in promoting and showcasing our nation’s collective stories. Thanks to this investment, the Township of Langley and the Kwantlen First Nation will bring renewed vibrancy to this historic area in the spirit of reconciliation and partnership,” Aldag said in a release. “I am equally thrilled to see support for the Surrey Arts Centre for much-needed upgrades to an important cultural hub in the community.”

The funding for both projects comes through the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund.

