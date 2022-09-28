Dr. Olumuyiwa Bamgbade has been charged with one count of sexual assault. (Submitted photo: Surrey RCMP)

Surrey anesthesiologist charged with sexual assault

Surrey RCMP released his photo in hopes of helping with the ongoing investigation

A Surrey anesthesiologist has been charged with sexual assault.

The doctor has operated a pain clinic in the 6600-block of 152A Street in Surrey since October 2021, according to Surrey RCMP. Before that, he practiced in Delta, police say.

Surrey RCMP say they received a report in July that a woman had been sexually assaulted while getting a physical examination at the clinic.

On Sept. 13, Olumuyiwa Bamgbade, 54, was charged with one count of sexual assault. He turned himself in to the Surrey courthouse, police say, and has now been released with conditions.

At his clinic, he’s not allowed to be alone with a female patient, and an adult female chaperone is required to be present for any examinations of a female patient, among other conditions.

Surrey RCMP say they’ve released a photograph of Dr. Bamgbade in hopes that it will aid their investigation.

“We believe that there are likely people in our community who have additional information, and we encourage them to reach out to investigators with our Special Victims Unit,” said Corp. Vanessa Munn, Surrey RCMP media relations officer.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.


anna.burns@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Like us on Instagram and Follow Anna on Twitter.

surrey rcmp

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Dogs allowed on White Rock promenade as of Oct. 1
Next story
NHL monitoring Aquilini’s family court proceeding, after allegations of child abuse

Just Posted

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum taking questions from reporters outside Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre. (Photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Safe Surrey Coalition promising new indoor pool for Whalley if elected

Rosa Cheng with Vancouver Cantonese Opera, featured during this year’s Vancouver Outsider Arts Festival, a three-day event Oct. 14-16. (Submitted photo)
‘Outsider’ festival spotlights Surrey-area artists who face social exclusion, other barriers

Doctor Olumuyiwa Bamgbade has been charged with one count of sexual assault. (Submitted photo: Surrey RCMP)
Surrey anesthesiologist charged with sexual assault

Kerry-Lynne Findlay said her new appointment as chief opposition whip will help keep the Trudeau Liberals called to account for meeting inflation with tax hikes and inflationary deficits. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
South Surrey-White Rock MP Findlay appointed chief Opposition whip

Pop-up banner image