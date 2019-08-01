Surrey agriculture award nominations open

Surrey Board of Trade calling for nominations for third Surrey Agriculture Leadership awards

The Surrey Board of Trade is calling for nominations for the third Surrey Agriculture Leadership awards.

The deadline for nominations is Friday, Oct. 18 and is open to Surrey-based individuals or organizations that have made a positive impact on Surrey’s agricultural industry. The award categories are individual and business.

“Surrey stands at a critical juncture to make the right decisions and investments to create economic opportunities for a generation and beyond,” said Anita Huberman, CEO of the board.

The awards ceremony will be held on Nov. 21, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the Surrey Arts Centre.

The winner will be chosen based on achievement and innovation in increasing production, consumption of local products, long-term protection of Surrey’s agricultural land base, viability of agricultural land, innovation in business management or technology, protection of agricultural assets, and enhancement of policies that support and protect agriculture.

For more information, call 604-634-0344.

Nominees can be individuals, companies, institutions, not-for-profit organizations, agencies, projects or programs and their achievements must be both recognizable and supported by evidence. Nominees must also be based in Surrey.



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter