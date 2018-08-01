Surrey acquiring properties to expand Holland Park

City of Surrey now has 13 of the 15 properties it wants, south of the park

The property highlighted in red is the latest in acquisition the city has undertaken in order to expand Holland Park in the future. The other two are properties the city needs to acquire in order to expand the park to the south. (Photo: surrey.ca)

CITY CENTRE — The City of Surrey has acquired 13 of the 15 residential properties it needs to expand Holland Park to the south.

The latest acquisition, at 13509 98B Ave., was approved by city council on Monday (July 23).

“We’ve recently acquired one of the last three remaining properties along the south side, along 98B Avenue,” said Neal Aven, Surrey’s Parks Manager. “So when the last two parcels are acquired — and we don’t have a sense of timing yet — but our intent is to engage the community in a master planning process to complete the south portion of the park.”

The city is still aiming to purchase two more properties, at 13477 and 13497 98B Ave.

In 2012, the city did “early conceptual” work to see what the park’s expansion might look like.

“So there’s part of a playground at the park, but the thought process included a water park, a larger expanded playground, a trail and path network, plus there’s already an existing lawn area and it was showed that was of interest,” said Aven.

At the end of May, Surrey City Council adopted a new parks and recreation strategic plan, which covers 2018 to 2027.

“It identified Holland Park expansion as a longer term goal, in the seven to 10-year timeline,” noted Aven.

Aven said cost of the land purchase is not typically released, but said it’s “generally speaking, market value, and based on an appraisal.”