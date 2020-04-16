A ticket sold in Surrey matched all six winning numbers in the April 15 Lotto 6/49 draw. (BCLC screenshot)

Surrey 6/49 ticket holder wins $16 million

Ticket in April 15 draw the only one in Canada to match all six numbers for jackpot

Someone who bought a ticket in Surrey for the April 15 Lotto 6/49 draw is more than $16 million richer today.

According to a news release issued by the BCLC this morning, a single ticket purchased in the city was the sole ticket in Canada to match all six numbers to clinch the jackpot – $16,460,052.50.

Exactly where the ticket was purchased will be shared after the winner comes forward, the release states.

Due to the pandemic, however, that player is encouraged to first reach out to the lottery corporation via telephone (1-866-815-0222) to begin an “alternate prize-claim process,” the release adds.

BCLC prize-payout offices are temporarily closed to the public.


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Surrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Squamish declares local state of emergency as uncontrolled wildfire prompts evacuations
Next story
Surrey school district providing child care for essential workers at three sites

Just Posted

Surrey 6/49 ticket holder wins $16 million

Ticket in April 15 draw the only one in Canada to match all six numbers for jackpot

Surrey school district providing child care for essential workers at three sites

Union says more than 200 support staff wanted to help

Possible heritage oak in Clayton to be cut down

Cloverdale resident not giving up fight to save ‘heritage tree’

Hearing regarding South Surrey galvanizing plant air quality permit postponed

Officials cite COVID-19 pandemic in tentative rescheduling of proceedings

COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

APRIL 16: ‘Uncharacteristic’ increase in liquor sales since state of emergency declared

VIDEO: Self-isolating grandpa finds way to surprise B.C. grandson on 3rd birthday

A birthday hug during the COVID-19 pandemic was made possible with help from a hazmat suit

U.S. officials look for B.C. man suspected of vandalizing Death Valley National Park

Rangers believe the man travelled with a dog named Lacy on his way to an off-road race

Mission inmate dies from apparent complications of COVID-19

Virus continues to spread inside medium security unit as 54 inmates, six staff test positive

B.C. liquor, cannabis sales up in March, now levelled off to seasonal norms

Sale figures are not released, but percentages show huge percentage increases

COVID-19: B.C. business, local governments get further tax relief

Commercial school tax reduced, late payments extended

‘A need to protect our citizens’: Many weeks away before U.S.-Canada border reopens, says Trudeau

President Donald Trump suggested he would support easing border restrictions with Canada

COVID-19 world update: Trump talks of reopening U.S.; cases ease in some countries

Comprehensive digest of the latest coronavirus news from around the globe

Trudeau unveils rental assistance for small businesses, loosens loan qualifications

Prime Minister says the program changes come in response to businesses saying not enough is being done

B.C. premier hosts free virtual concert to bring people together amid COVID-19

Musicians and artists have lost opportunities to entertain audiences during the COVID-19 pandemic

Most Read