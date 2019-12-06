Residential construction in Surrey. (Photo: Tom Zytaruk)

Surrey 37 per cent behind in housing supply projections

Of 18 cities in Metro Vancouver, only City of North Vancouver and Richmond met or exceeded their targets

Surrey is behind by 37 per cent in building enough housing to meet its Metro Vancouver Regional Growth Strategy Projection (2011-2018).

That’s according to the Homebuilders Association of Vancouver, or HAVAN. It says Surrey’s annual net housing is 2,980 homes built while its annual housing projection (2011-2021) is 4,710, making for a deficit of 1,730.

But Surrey is definitely not alone in the negatives – of 18 cities and municipalities within Metro Vancouver, only the City of North Vancouver and the city of Richmond has met or exceeded their targets, by 70 per cent and four per cent respectively.

READ ALSO: Surrey movers and shakers hear experts’ take on ‘smart development’

The furthest behind, according to HAVAN, is Port Moody (-79 per cent), Langley City (-69 per cent), West Vancouver (-62 per cent), Burnaby (-59 per cent), North Vancouver District (-57 per cent), Port Coquitlam (-56 per cent), Coquitlam (-48 per cent), Pitt Meadows (-45 per cent), Maple Ridge (-44 per cent), Surrey (-37 per cent), Delta (-32 per cent), Langley Township (-26 per cent), New Westminster (-25 per cent), Vancouver (-7 per cent), and White Rock (-3 per cent).

All told, the annual net housing for Metro Vancouver was 15,277 homes built while its annual housing projection (2011-2021) is 22,200, making for a grand-total deficit of 6,923, or 31 per cent in the negative.

Meantime, its believed the region will need to accommodate one million more people and 500,000 more jobs over the next quarter century.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Second warning on romaine lettuce from California region as another E. coli case reported
Next story
Panorama Park Elementary opens eight-classroom addition

Just Posted

Surrey 37 per cent behind in housing supply projections

Of 18 cities in Metro Vancouver, only City of North Vancouver and Richmond met or exceeded their targets

VIDEO: Surrey Santa Parade of Lights rolls through Cloverdale

This year’s parade may be biggest yet, says organizer Paul Orazietti

$192K provincial grant to support Sources Food Hub in Surrey

Money to promote food security through start of a culinary training program

Surrey, White Rock players hit court for NCAA Volleyball Championships

National tournament held in various cities across U.S. this month

Panorama Park Elementary opens eight-classroom addition

Projects adds 200 new seats

Fashion Fridays: Ethical and sustainable gifts for the season

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Second warning on romaine lettuce from California region as another E. coli case reported

Two cases of E. coli have been reported in relation to the illness in the U.S.

Braille signs coming to TransLink bus stops in 2020

Transit authority says it’s the first to do so in Canada and the United States

Six B.C. municipalities accepted as interveners in Supreme Court of Canada carbon-pricing case

Victoria, Vancouver, Squamish, Richmond, Nelson and Rossland have intervener status

CUPE issues 72-hour strike notice for SkyTrain

Local 7000 release states ‘parties are still bargaining’, union will have job action plan by Saturday

Abbotsford man was ‘unintended victim’ of 2018 fatal shooting, police say

Jagvir Malhi, 19, was gunned down while on his way to university

Residents in B.C. city could face 133% tax hike in ‘worst case’ lawsuit outcome: report

An average home could see a tax increase of $2,164 in one year

Province wants to seize Langley property connected to drug lab

The Office of Civil Forfeiture is targeting a property on Fraser Highway

B.C. Transit finds 28 used fareboxes online, saves $300,000

‘Someone joked maybe we can buy used fareboxes on eBay,’ CEO says

Most Read