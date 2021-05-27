The flag of the Supreme Court of Canada flies outside the building following a ceremony in Ottawa, Monday March 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

The flag of the Supreme Court of Canada flies outside the building following a ceremony in Ottawa, Monday March 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Supreme Court of Canada to hear appeal of sentencing in mosque shooter case

Alexandre Bissonnette pleaded guilty to six charges of first-degree murder and six of attempted murder

The Supreme Court of Canada will review the sentencing of a man who went on a deadly shooting spree at a Quebec City mosque.

Alexandre Bissonnette pleaded guilty to six charges of first-degree murder and six of attempted murder in the January 2017 assault just after evening prayers.

In 2019, Bissonnette successfully challenged a 2011 law that allowed a court, in the event of multiple murders, to impose a life sentence and parole ineligibility periods of 25 years to be served consecutively for each murder.

A judge declared the provision unconstitutional and instead said Bissonnette must wait 40 years before applying for parole.

Quebec’s Court of Appeal agreed that consecutive sentencing violated the charter, but said the judge erred in making the ineligibility period 40 years.

It said the court must revert to the law as it stood before 2011, meaning the parole ineligibility periods are to be served concurrently, resulting in a total waiting period of 25 years.

The Canadian Press

Mosque shooterQuebec

Previous story
The real Miss BC sets record straight after woman falsely claiming title uses N-word on TikTok
Next story
U.S. woman who drove through vaccination tent to protest charged with felony

Just Posted

A construction crew works on the IntraUrban Crossroads building site in Cloverdale at 57 Avenue and 173 Street. Two of the three buildings on the 10-acre property are scheduled to open by the end of November. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
New commercial building site well on its way to completion in Cloverdale

IntraUrban Crossroads will add 185,000 square feet of commercial and retail space in three separate buildings

Court of Appeal in Vancouver. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Appeal court adds 18 months to Surrey woman abuser’s prison term

The trial was heard in Surrey provincial court

South Surrey-White Rock MP Kerry-Lynne Findlay (inset) is calling on the federal government to speed up the process of creating a three-digit suicide-prevention hotline. (File photos)
South Surrey-White Rock MP calls on feds to hasten suicide-prevention hotline

We have an increased number of people who are struggling, says Kerry-Lynne Findlay

Surrey RCMP say a man was hit by a vehicle newr the intersection of Fraser Highway and 184th Street just after noon Wednesday, May 26 in Cloverdale. (Photo: Curtis Kreklau)
Pedestrian hit in front of Fraser Highway bus stop

Drivers being asked to avoid Fraser Highway and 184th Street and use 64th Avenue instead

Delight Indian Bistro general manager Aayush Arora spoke with Peace Arch News in early April about the challenges the new business is facing in accessing federal COVID-19 relief grant money. Last week, the South Surrey and White Rock Chamber of Commerce sent a letter to the federal government asking that eligibility for funding be extended to new and newly expanded businesses. (Aaron Hinks photo)
South Surrey, White Rock Chamber urges extension of Canada’s COVID relief to new businesses

Businesses that opened during the pandemic are struggling without federal support: letter

Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020. Indoor dining in B.C. resumed May 25, 2021 after a second suspension due to COVID-19 infection risk. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Indoor dining, up to 5 home visitors allowed in B.C. COVID-19 restart

Out-of region recreational travel ban, mask rules remain in place

Campers learn auto extrication at past year’s Camp Ignite. Photo supplied by Camp Ignite
‘Camp Ignite’ helps young B.C. women pursue firefighting careers

This year’s camp will be on Aug. 14 and Aug. 15 in Vancouver

FILE – The UBC sign is pictured at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Tuesday, Apr 23, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
UBC launches COVID rapid testing for asymptomatic on-campus students, staff

University says it’s the first in Canada to use the Roche SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Antigen Test Kit

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Brandi Hansen said she was disheartened to find dozens of severed, declawed bear paws dumped in a culvert alongside a North Shuswap road on Sunday, May 23, 2021. (Contributed)
B.C. First Nations condemn those responsible for bear paws dumped near Shuswap Lake

Union of BC Indian Chiefs says poachers likely responsible

Whistler Blackcomb’s Peak to Peak gondola, which links the tops of Blackcomb and Whistler mountains. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Whistler Blackcomb expected to reopen Monday for summer season

Mountain biking, sightseeing atop the Peak to Peak gondola part of what’s being offered to visitors

An Atlantic salmon is seen during a Department of Fisheries and Oceans fish health audit at the Okisollo fish farm near Campbell River, B.C., Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS /Jonathan Hayward
Farmed salmon virus source, amplifies disease transmission in wild salmon: B.C. study

Mordecai said evidence is mounting that B.C. aquaculture operations pass the virus to wild salmon

(Facebook/Emily McManus)
COVID-19 restart plan welcome but B.C. couple postpones wedding again

Bride Emily McManus is worried that restrictions, including those on international travel, may not be lifted by summer

BC Wildfire Service crew members board a plane Wednesday, May 26 headed to Manitoba to help firefighting efforts in the province. (BC Wildfire Service photo)
BC Wildfire Service deploys 41 firefighters to Manitoba for assistance

“British Columbia has a long history of offering a helping hand to other provinces.”

Most Read